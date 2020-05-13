Where is Kim Kardashian in these selfies?

Kim Kardashian You have something to share. It is a sweet and tender feeling that undoubtedly comes directly from the heart, destined to beautify our eyes and fill us with warmth through these hard times; a gentle reminder that somewhere in the greater expanse of Los Angeles County, Kim Kardashian is thinking of us.

%MINIFYHTML7982d44a0cb8659da28c7317fd158d5d15%

"Just a message to say I love you all!" Kardashian tweeted (and aware On Instagram).

Kim … thanks. But where the hell are you?

%MINIFYHTML7982d44a0cb8659da28c7317fd158d5d16%

This room seems out of place in the eerily white and menstruation-unfriendly Kardashian-West, then where are you taking these thirst traps with your handbag? A sad, windowless law office? A hotel room? A new walk-in pantry? Girl where are you