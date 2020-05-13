WhatsApp: WhatsApp to SC: will not go ahead with the payment scheme without compliance – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML772eeb872f75dae3f4fe0501d7b91ee415%

The social media platform WhatsApp assured the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it will not implement its payment services without complying with all the regulations and payment rules in the country.

A bank headed by the president of the Supreme Court S.A. Bobde and composed of judges Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy took up the matter by video conference. Lead attorney Kapil Sibal, representing the social media platform, said, "WhatsApp Inc makes a statement on behalf of its client that they will not proceed with the payment scheme without complying with all applicable regulations."

The statement was made during the hearing of a petition seeking the prohibition of payment through WhatsApp, since it does not comply with the data localization rules. The higher court took the security made by WhatsApp in the registry.

In 2018 WhatsApp received a beta license to launch its paid service, but a dedicated and separate app has yet to be released. A petition was filed with the apex court that the existing WhatsApp model for its payment service be declared incompatible with the Unified Payment Interface Scheme (UPI), as the company has not offered a separate dedicated app.

The petitioning NGO, Good Governance Chambers, argued that the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should change their model along the lines of the UPI payment scheme, and their Operations can be suspended up to these conditions. are fulfilled.

The top court today asked the Center, Facebook and WhatsApp to submit their responses within three weeks and will then deal with the matter. The court noted that the government can process the requests submitted by WhatsApp in accordance with the law and that it cannot be maintained. Facebook was represented by lead attorney Arvind Datar.

The petitioner argued that flaws have been found in relation to WhatsApp's claims of having a secure technological interface to protect users' confidential data.

