What will $ 900 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding affordable Detroit apartments if you don't want to spend more than $ 900 / month on rent.

Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

910 Seward St.

Priced at $ 815 / mo, this 750-square-foot, one-bedroom, and one-bathroom apartment is located at 910 Seward St.

The unit offers hardwood floors, central heating and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets Allowed.

Walk Score Ratings, this location is quite walkable, convenient for biking, and has some transit options.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Next up is this two-bedroom, one-bath residence located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It is also listed at $ 815 / mo for its 705 square feet.

Look for a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include an elevator, secure entrance and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck – this property is dog and cat friendly.

Based on the Walk Score evaluation, this location is moderately walkable, bikeable, and has some transportation options.

850 Whitmore Road

Priced at $ 850 / mo, this 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom location is located at 850 Whitmore Road.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher, central heat, walk-in closet, and hardwood floors. Building amenities include assigned parking and secure entry. This rental is cat friendly. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

Based on Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is car dependent, quite manageable, and has some transit options.

16083 Manning St.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bath unit located at 16083 Manning St. It is also listed for $ 850 / mo.

Anticipate hardwood floors in the residence. The building has outdoor space. Pet owners, ask elsewhere: this place does not allow cats or dogs. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bicycle infrastructure, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

