What to see: the TV comedies that we find comforting in the times of Coronavirus

Television is there for you, now more than ever. It is a news source, it is a distraction, television is an undeniable convenience for most. While most of the country practices social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, television has been there, especially television comedies.
Parks and Recreation co-creator and creator of The good place Mike Schur He explained why audiences revel in past shows during a recent call with reporters to promote the Parks and Recreation special.
"Part of this is that the past is available to people like never before. The last five years have basically made it so that nothing disappears. You can see what you want," Schur said. Observing The officeThe huge popularity, a show Schur worked on, said it was "designed to be timeless."
"It is a very boring cubicle farm with fluorescent lighting. It looks like all the offices in 2004 when we started filming it. It still looks like many offices look today," he said. "I think part of it is the new world we are in, the shows do six or eight episodes or four episodes …The office made 200 and Parks and Rec. made 125 and friends made 200 and Health made 300 … Television has always worked, especially comedy, as a kind of comfort food where you can visit people in the world over and over again … So I think it's probably just a combination of availability and familiarity during a time of extreme agitation and anxiety. And then those old shows have more to offer. They literally have more individual episodes to offer. "
"Television is extremely good at providing comfort to people in a very small and somewhat distracting way. So I imagine it is all of these things and then probably 15 others that only a PhD in sociology can explain," added Schur. .
At E!, We are also doing our fair share of TV viewing comfort. See below what comedies we are finding some peace with.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML6280cde23bc20f69918b919e6719149817%