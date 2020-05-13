What to see: the TV comedies that we find comforting in the times of Coronavirus

Television is there for you, now more than ever. It is a news source, it is a distraction, television is an undeniable convenience for most. While most of the country practices social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, television has been there, especially television comedies.

Parks and Recreation co-creator and creator of The good place Mike Schur He explained why audiences revel in past shows during a recent call with reporters to promote the Parks and Recreation special.

"Part of this is that the past is available to people like never before. The last five years have basically made it so that nothing disappears. You can see what you want," Schur said. Observing The officeThe huge popularity, a show Schur worked on, said it was "designed to be timeless."