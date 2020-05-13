What fans of & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; they should know about Barry Zito's baseball career

Former MLB pitcher Barry Zito revealed himself as a rhinoceros singer in "The Masked Singer,quot; on Wednesday night, presenting his post-baseball career as a professional musician to television audiences.

While Zito was a big problem in the early 2000s for baseball fans, many people who watched the show haven't heard of it.

After being removed from "The Masked Singer,quot; in the show's semifinals, online interest in him has increased.

Here are the essentials of what made Zito such a cool player and person:

The curveball

Zito distinguished himself stylistically from the rest of the league with his slow curved ball, which entered the area in a way that often froze opponents in the batter's box.

His left-handed hook was good enough to allow him to be an elite pitcher early in his career with the Athletics despite not having an impressive fastball. His best year came in 2002, when he posted a 23-5 record to go along with a 2.75 ERA for Oakland. He accumulated 182 strikeouts that season.

Take a look at Zito's curved ball in all its glory:

The big 3

Zito's formative years in MLB were made more compelling by the fun team around him. Along with Tim Hudson and Mark Mulder, he helped build a generational pitching trio that led four consecutive playoff appearances.

That the Athletics have never made it through the first round of the postseason with their three aces is a critical part of a disappointing recent story in October. However, those deficiencies were not Zito's fault. In five playoff starts between 2000 and 2003, he shot a 2.76 ERA.

The commercials

Zito has always been a natural artist, and the Athletics harnessed his talent with several classic commercial snippets.

Here he is in 2005 with young Dan Haren and Joe Blanton:

And he the year before going to court with Mulder:

The World Series

While Zito failed to match his continued success with the Athletics by signing with the Giants before the 2007 season, he did produce playoff magic for San Francisco.

With the Giants facing playoff elimination against the Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLCS 2012, he pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in an effort that was crucial for his team to reach the World Series. He then won Game 1 of the World Series against Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander. The Giants swept Detroit for their second title in three years.