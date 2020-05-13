"We will never be completely open until we have a cure" – Up News Info

After spending the entire day yesterday backtracking the comments of the Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to controversy today.

In an interview about Good morning america On Wednesday, the mayor stated that the city "will never be fully open until we have a cure."

"I think we should all recognize that we are not moving beyond COVID-19, we are learning to live with it," Garcetti said Wednesday.

Regarding wearing face masks, physical distancing, and staying home whenever possible, Garcetti said, "We can't expect it to go away in a matter of weeks, or even a few months."

That sounds a lot like the controversial comments from Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer yesterday.

"I think the recovery will take months," said Ferrer on Tuesday, "based on the tools we have at hand today."

Noting that "in all certainty," the stay-at-home order that expires later this week will be extended through August.

Ferrer apologized for those comments Wednesday after a furor erupted.

Mayor Garcetti, for his part, went to CNN twice yesterday to address the controversy caused by Dr. Ferrer's statements.