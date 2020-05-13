"We cried at the last table reading": Goodbye Schitt’s Creek, the hit comedy with a heart of gold

Tthe world fell in love with Schitt Creek slowly and then all at once. When the comedy started in 2015, on a hard-to-find cable channel with a daunting title and a tight budget, it didn't cause a sensation. Variety the magazine scoffed at his supposedly "youthful" premise and "low-brow" humor. The New York Times called it "monotonous and subscribed". Even those who liked it did not realize its silently radical agenda: how it offered a small-town world where homophobia received no oxygen; the way he juggled absurdity, ingenuity, and pathos as if it were easy. It didn't have "anything of much importance," he shrugged. San Francisco Chronicle, "Except a lot of laughter".

And then, at some point, the show went from good to great to wonderful. And the tide began to turn. "Why aren't you looking? Schitt Creek Still? "He asked New York Magazine in 2018. "Yes, Schitt Creek it really is that good " Vanity Fair He intervened a year later. As its sixth season hits Netflix in the UK, the show has earned its rightful place in the pantheon of TV comedy. This is the little sitcom you could.

The ingredients were always there for something special. Created by a then unknown Dan Levy and his american foot star father Eugene, Schitt Creek It had a simple setup. A ridiculously rich family of eccentrics: video store mogul Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his ex-soap opera star wife Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), their silly son David (Daniel Levy) and socialite daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy), they are arrested for tax evasion and losing everything they own. Everything, that is, except for a small town in the middle of nowhere, bought by Johnny as a joke for his son's birthday. Then they raise sticks and move to Schitt’s Creek, their fall from grace leads them from the mansion to the motel, from decadence to destitution. "Good evening, kids," says Moira on the family's first night in adjoining motel rooms. "Pray that we don't wake up."





But as the show progresses, and the Roses are embraced by a city that they have only mocked, so their lifestyle conquers them. Moira joins the local singing group The Jazzagals. Johnny restores the motel. Alexis becomes public relations. David opens a general store. Both brothers fall in love. Everything unfolds in a way that is both subtle and panto-esque.

"On a very superficial level, the show is about a wealthy family losing their money," says Dan Levy, who took over as the only showrunner in season two, "but that's nothing more in the long run than a vehicle for exposing and revealing character. And I think the show, below the surface, was really an examination and evaluation of love. "

Emily Hampshire, who plays the apathetic motel manager Stevie, agrees. "It actually reminded me of those old Billy Wilder movies, like Apartment and Irma la Douce, where he is so funny, but the heart is in him and love. It is because of these relationships that you can laugh at the horrible things that are said. "

And boy do they say horrible things. Alexis and David's childish quarrels: "They kill you first," they whistle at each other as they discuss who will take the bed closest to the door, it's great. So, too, is Moira's utter lack of maternal spirit. Her son is a "disgruntled pelican". She does not remember her daughter's middle name. "Alexis don't be ridiculous," she says when it is suggested that David might be her favorite. "That's exactly the kind of paranoia that makes me suspicious of spending time with you."

But despite his keenness, there is a streak of goodness throughout the show. It's there on David's pursed lips as he tries to hide a smile; in Johnny's awkward moments of vulnerability; in Alexis's brief flashes of generosity; and in Moira's genuine delight in the happiness of her children. The more those traits made their way, and the more layers of rights were peeled off, the more followers of the program grew. In January 2017, the same month that Donald Trump took office, Schitt Creek It landed on Netflix, offering a beacon of positivity when it was needed most. Previously it was only broadcast on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the US. USA (Who had to flip 273 channels to find), suddenly had a potential audience of millions. Netflix is ​​famous for the number of people who watch its shows, but at the end of the fifth season, Pop viewing numbers increased by 1,100 percent.

It was then that Hampshire noticed that things begin to change. "It was like a time when things were not politically incredible in America," he recalls, "and suddenly, the show came back from our break, I went into Bed Bath & Beyond, and it was a very different experience for me." Since then, there have been Emmy nominations, comic book appearances, and tours, where they meet with a feverish and Beatlemanian energy. Jennifer Lawrence grabbed O’Hara at an event to tell him that "efing loved" the show. Paul Rudd described Moira Rose as "arguably the greatest creation since the Mars rovers."

"It's like this love cult. I think the kindness it produces really comes to mind," says Murphy, whose number of Instagram followers increased from around 93 to more than half a million after the move to Netflix. "Daniel created a world that many of us want to live in," agrees O'Hara. "He has written a comedy with a secret love letter inside. I didn't know we were doing anything other than doing the best and funniest show we could do. I am so happy that it had a positive effect on people beyond the big ones. laughs. "

It's worth stopping here to talk about O & # 39; Hara. Known to a whole generation as Kevin's mother in Home alone (1990), and having starred in films like Beetle juice (1988) and Waiting for Guffman (1996), O'Hara was already a comedy powerhouse. Then came the role of "12 Times Emmy Award Daytime Actress" Moira Rose. Like this emotionally unstable logophile with a weird, ocean liner accent and a vast collection of wigs, O'Hara presents one of the most insanely deranged performances in comedy history and has turned the word "baby" into an art form.

"The great joy of hiring Catherine is that she comes with an arsenal of ideas, all of which are so unique to her that you can't even begin to invent them yourself," says Levy. “She came up with a reference to (English socialite) Daphne Guinness, which was a very fun starting point for all of us. And then he asked if he could wear wigs. And then he asked if he could make a voice. And we said yes, and yes, and yes. "He laughs." Obviously, you have a little … you know … apprehension, just because you don't know what you're going to get, but with Catherine, there's really no option for say no because she is so good. And we were very lucky to have had it.

"I have all the emails we exchanged before doing the series," says O & # 39; Hara, who had worked with Eugene Levy on SCTV (the Canadian equivalent of SNL) in the seventies and in the false documentary of 2000 Best on show. "I still wasn't sure how I wanted to play Moira, but I had a lot of ideas of how I didn't want to play her." I recently reread those first emails and laughed at how it was already coming out as if Moira and Eugene were the kind, caring and helpful man Johnny would be. Moira is a bit of an alien and I am grateful to have played her ridiculousness. "

And what about that accent? "I am fortunate to have met some interesting people in my life and accumulated some of their unique qualities, hoping that they would be useful when I wanted to invent a fun character," she says. "I relied on several women I know from Moira, but she was not impersonating anyone." "Aviatorrrr" was a word that Eugene would use, in his best Moira voice, to tell me if he was missing a bit of Moira in one scene. Sometimes I would be more interested in what was happening between our characters and I would look at my Moira façade. Eugene would remind me of who I was meant to be.

"You literally never knew what was coming out of his mouth," says Annie Murphy, who played Alexis. “Even just because of her pronunciation, she would simply catch you off guard constantly. It was a real fight to continue being professional and, you know, with a normal look on your face. ”

Working with O & # 39; Hara and Levy senior was a dream come true for Murphy. "The moment I saw Eugene Levy and Catherine O & # 39; Hara as names in the audition breakdown, I can't even describe how desperately I wanted this role," he says, "because those two are perfect people in my mind. " . "

That enthusiasm paid off. Murphy nailed the audition and landed the role of Alexis. A spoiled socialite with countless wacky stories: "I once dated this nephew of this sultan who was forbidden to speak to me or even look at me, and we made it work through half a regime change" – Alexis could have been easily Good, horrible . "That's the perfect word for that," says Murphy with a smile. But underneath the condescending and meerkat stance, Alexis had a sweetness. A steel too. "The collapse, when I got the audition, was: & # 39; socialite, ditsy, blonde … & # 39;" says Murphy, "but then, in the end, and I think this really changed everything for me, was & # 39; a young Goldie Hawn & # 39;. Goldie Hawn could be described as flying or silly or whatever, but he is also this incredibly effervescent, intelligent and charming person that people just lean towards without knowing exactly why And it was very important to me to paint Alexis as a fully developed human being, rather than just the stereotypical "dumb blonde".

"We knew from the first moment that we never wanted her to feel like a caricature of a socialite," says Levy. "We wanted her to embody all the qualities we have come to know about these popular socialities, but there had to be warmth and lightness for that character to last." When Annie walked in, it was a done deal for me. She only had so much light for her. There is so much spark, for lack of a better word, for her as an actor, that very few actors have. For me, it's what makes a movie star. You look at the top ladies of all the great romantic comedies and the reason there are so few, and the reason why they have been so successful is because they have that perfect alchemy as an actor. They have the ability to make people laugh, which is very difficult, and they have the substance, the weight, and the ability to make people feel things far beyond comedy. And Annie only has that in spades.

"Wow, that's the best thing he's said about me," says Murphy. "We just had this weird chemistry between the two of us. I literally felt confident for the first time in an audition room. "

Emily Hampshire felt otherwise. He hadn't worked for a year, had $ 800 in his bank account, and was halfway through a divorce when he auditioned for the role of Stevie, Johnny's business partner and David's best friend. Although I had no idea that the dismissive desk clerk would become a key character: "I really thought Stevie was going to be the girl who brought the towels to these people and said a sarcastic comment from time to time," that did not happen. Don't terrify her less. She lived in her friend's dressing room, she had just moved to Los Angeles and her confidence was at the bottom. "It just exploded into full-length hives basically every time I entered an audition," he recalls. When your agent called to tell you about the audition for Schitt Creek, she almost did not go. "She says," No, just go into the room. They are Canadians, they are friendly. "She did so. Not that she has any recollection of the audition." It was so traumatic. Apparently I did the audition and then I said, 'OMG, that's the worst thing I've ever done,' and I I hid it inside my shirt. Dan turned out to find it charming. Most people won't. He said, "This girl is crazy and I like it." Landing the role changed her life. "I think for both Annie and myself, our preSchittLife was rather screwed up. Ironic that a show called Schitt Creek changed our lives for the better. "

In its own way, the show has also changed viewers' lives. David's pansexuality and his subsequent relationship with business partner Patrick (Noah Reid), "a leading business specialist who wears straight-legged mid-range denim," but David loves him anyway, never meets hostility. "From the beginning, Daniel had this mandate from two things," says Hampshire. "The city of Schitt’s Creek and its people will never be the butt of a joke, and there will be no homophobia in Schitt’s Creek, it just doesn't exist there."

Even in the fifth season episode "Meet the Parents", when she realizes that Patrick is still not with her mother and father, there is only a brief flash of conflict. His parents are not upset because their son is gay: "Oh my gosh, okay, for a moment I thought this was going to get dark," says David, but at the thought that he felt like he couldn't come talk to him. they.

Reid was surprised at how much filming Patrick's departure affected him. "When we filmed it, I knew it was a significant moment not just for that character, but for much of our fan base," he says. "I really wanted to do justice, and as a straight guy, I was worried that I wouldn't be able to do it. And on the day, I was so impressed by the feeling of fear. I felt like I was putting myself in the place of this man who had been playing for two years, and he had to explain to the people closest to him something about him that was integral, that he was worried that they would not accept, the people that are supposed to know you better and love you more, so that they think of you differently, they denigrate or ignore you. I guess it was something I never had to face and therefore being in the place of someone who was doing that just changed me completely. "

Some critics suggested that it was unrealistic for a small, banished city in North America (we never found out exactly where the series is set, but it's filmed in Goodwood, Ontario, population 663) so as not to blink in a same-sex relationship. But Levy, who is gay in real life, held on to his weapons. "That blew my mind and I thought it was Dan's maverick," says Hampshire. “Before this show, I would have thought that if you want to tackle homophobia, you show someone who is homophobic, and then learn a lesson. But God, he's so much smarter than he did. Nobody misses it. "Also, he adds, Stevie and David's conversation about pansexuality at the beginning of the show" gave me an answer for my own sexuality. "

In a viral video, the cast of Schitt Creek They cried thanks to a letter of thanks signed by 1,800 mothers of LGBT + children. "They have created new ways for queer viewers to be represented," the letter read, "and in their own way, that is as important as the battles we are still waging."

"Hearing that letter after six years of working on the show," says Levy, "and having the opportunity to portray the character I had never seen on television before, was very moving." I don't think you set out to create content that changes people's lives. We just set out to put on a show that would hopefully make people laugh, and I think the longer the seasons lasted, and the more I could tell stories about my experience and my community, the more I realized the effect it was having on people. To know that our program has left a positive change in the world, and particularly in the families, friends and lives of the LGBTQ community, I honestly could not have asked for anything more. "

And so Levy decided it was time for the show to end, just when the show's audience was older and just when he had finally found the overall success he deserved. "It would have been very easy for him to continue: people were offering him everything," says Hampshire, "and so he latched onto his weapons and said, 'No, this is the way it should end.' absolutely correct."

The final season is glorious: equal parts of witty phrases and existential catharsis. Johnny, Stevie, and City Mayor Roland Schitt fly to New York with a business proposition. Alexis reaches a crossroads both in her relationship and in her career. David is getting married. And, most important of all, we finally see the trailer for Moira's comeback movie, Crows have eyes 3: the crowning.

"I think the reality is, you can never tie everything together perfectly," says Levy, "and I really don't think that's what life is about." I think the joy of a series finale is a bit of a mystery, while at the same time, I hope to give your audience everything they wanted and something they didn't know they wanted. "

Strange how feminine and confident, in a delirious way, I felt like Moira. Maybe I should stay in character Catherine O & # 39; Hara



Saying goodbye was not easy. Not least because the cast had grown so close. "Literally everyone on set fell in love with each other," says Murphy. "I prepared myself to involve an ego, because I was fucking Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. But the moment I met them, I realized how wrong I was to have anticipated any kind of ego. They are the kindest, most humble, humble, fun, playful and loving human beings I have ever met in my life. "

"I feel like I grew up with Stevie over the course of the series," says Hampshire. "Stevie has this chosen family, and Schitt & # 39; s It was that for me too. My favorite quote is: "Just because it's fiction, that doesn't mean it's not true." And that relationship is true. The relationship with Stevie and Mr. Rose is a real relationship, and saying goodbye to that, and those kinds of connections, is like a death. And I will never have those moments again. "

"We cried at the table read during the last two episodes," says O & # 39; Hara. “We share tears of thanks. Strange how feminine and confident, in a delirious way, I felt like Moira. I miss having that kind of nerve and creativity with the way I present myself. I miss the opportunity to use arcane words in my conversations … Maybe I should stay in character. "

"I think you can probably see a little bit of Annie Murphy there with Alexis Rose," says Murphy of his closing scenes, "because it was genuine. It was me saying goodbye to Eugene and Catherine, and Johnny and Moira, and it was a very, very day. Tough and wonderful. It's something that will blink before my eyes as I die, I'm sure. It was a truly, truly perfect day. "

At least we can be grateful that Schitt has happened. "It's been quite emotional and overwhelming at times," says Levy. "But what a gift. What an unexpected joy.