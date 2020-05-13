"We are balancing the protection of lives and the protection of livelihoods,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

CLEARWATER (CW44) – Newly elected Mayor of Clearwater, Frank Hibbard, announced that closings on parts of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater will remain closed until May 31, 2020.

"This made sense that they should be spilled outdoors, where I think, first of all, I think people feel more comfortable and this also allows them to increase their capacity, hopefully more than 50%, which brings them closer to profitability and allows them to employ more people. We are at a point where we are now balancing the protection of lives and livelihoods, which is a very difficult balance and I want people to be safe, but I also want them to have something to do when this is all over. "