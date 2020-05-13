Watch the daily video of a Boston Medical nurse from inside the ICU

Diana Costine has been discussing what it's like to be a nurse at Boston Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using the hospital's medical supply cabinet to record, Costine has been keeping a video diary to document what it's like to work inside the ICU. In a video shared by Good Morning America on Wednesday, a clip shows Costine dressed in medical uniforms, taking off her N95 respirator to show notches on her face for wearing the mask.

"My face is killing me," he told the camera. "I think the skin on my nose is about to burst."

In another clip, Costine revealed some of the difficulties the hospital has been facing during the pandemic, including a lack of supplies, such as PPE masks, hospital gowns, and gloves. In late April, Boston Medical's ICU department reached capacity and ambulances had to be redirected and asked to go to other facilities.

Costine had documented the moment it happened.

"Right now we don't have critical care beds in our hospital," he said in his video. “We have been managing our COVID-19 patients in the emergency department, which is obviously less than ideal for everyone involved. But, the hospital is trying to make more beds in the ICU and we are moving people. "

Having seen the impact and effects of the virus, he has also expressed his own frustrations about those who do not take social distancing seriously.

"I'm almost jealous of the people who don't have to work in the hospital right now because they probably just have this 'ignorance is happiness' attitude," she said. "And even those who don't have that attitude have no idea what we're seeing."

"It has just been really difficult and sometimes it is difficult to see people go out and not follow protocol just stay home or go out and get together." It's frustrating as a nurse to see this because you're looking at them and you know, you only know how bad is it going to get and how bad is it. "

With Governor Charlie Baker planning to reopen the state's economy starting May 18, some scientists warn that "it still feels too early,quot; and the rush could lead to increased outbreaks. That would only generate increased demand in Massachusetts hospitals, which have started working together to share supplies, equipment and staff.

On a positive note, Costine said he feels that doctors and nurses are starting to become more "skillful,quot; in how to treat patients.

"We are still seeing a good number of patients with COVID-19, it just isn't that scary or panic because the acuity is not that high," he explained. "Or, maybe it's just because we're more prepared and more empowered about how to treat these patients. We have these guys."

