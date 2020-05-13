Watch Labor of Love contestants perform with glasses of sperm

Kristy Katzmann is looking for love, and a partner to have a baby with, on television on Fox & # 39; s Labour of love. Think High school, but with an eye on family-minded men. Because of all the baby looks, Kristy and the host Kristin Davis Make sure that the contestants are up to the challenge. Yes, they have to test their sperm.
"Part of this process is determining if everyone is fit enough to be a parent. I mean in the most literal sense possible. Waiters, please come in." Sex and the city Veteran says in exclusive look below.
Contestants' reaction ranges from laughter to "Oh my God,quot; and "You are all ruthless."
"We are not here to waste time," says Kristin Davis to the men.
"Those are sample cups. I didn't see this coming," says Matt, a 44-year-old former professional wrestler from New York, in the previous preview. "No pun intended."
Each week, Kristy, 41, assigns contestants with challenges that test their parenting and association skills. The competition lasts eight weeks with Kristy consulting with Kristin Davis as a sounding board, and she finally decides if she has found the man she would like to start a family with.
"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew it had to be part of this show," Kristin Davis said in a statement when the show was announced. "I think every woman should feel empowered to pursue her dreams, whether professional or personal, and being by Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was really exciting."
Labour of love premieres Thursday, May 21 on Fox.
