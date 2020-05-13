Watch Labor of Love contestants perform with glasses of sperm

Kristy Katzmann is looking for love, and a partner to have a baby with, on television on Fox & # 39; s Labour of love. Think High school, but with an eye on family-minded men. Because of all the baby looks, Kristy and the host Kristin Davis Make sure that the contestants are up to the challenge. Yes, they have to test their sperm.

"Part of this process is determining if everyone is fit enough to be a parent. I mean in the most literal sense possible. Waiters, please come in." Sex and the city Veteran says in exclusive look below.

Contestants' reaction ranges from laughter to "Oh my God,quot; and "You are all ruthless."