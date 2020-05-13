Watch Gabrielle Union's daughter adorably fail the snack challenge

The rules are, there are no rules …
At least, that sounds true to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeOne year old daughter.
the Go ahead The alum girl continues to demonstrate why she is the queen of her mom and dad's famous house. On Wednesday Being Mary Jane Star joined the viral fruit snack challenge that's taking over social media.
If you haven't seen any of these videos in your feed, here is a breakdown: Parents have been putting their children's favorite snacks in front of them, telling them to walk away for a minute, and asking their little ones to wait to eat until they return. .
Basically, parents have been testing their children's patience.
However, one year old Kaavia Union Wade He didn't have time for the viral challenge when his famous mom tried to do it.
"We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with their favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood," Gabrielle said captioned her adorable video on Instagram. "You already know."
In the video, the actress can be seen asking her little nugget, "Are you ready for a snack," as she leads her into the living room.
"You may have some Bitsys but you have to wait …" Gabrielle says to her daughter, as she leaves her in a chair. "Wait until I get back. Okay?"
Soon after, Kaavia nodded as her mother walked away.
"Don't eat no Bitsys,quot;, the Go ahead Alum can be heard saying in the background. "Are you waiting? Are you patient?"
However, at this point, the one-year-old girl already has her hand in the bowl and is biting into her favorite snack.
Moments later, Gabrielle returns to the room and sees that her baby did not care about the rules. "Did you eat the Bitsys?" She asks her little one. "I thought we were going to wait? … No? Go for the Bitsys."
Kaavia may have failed (adorably) in the snack challenge, but we face the one-year-old queen for marching to the beat of her own drum.
Check out the sweet and touching video above!
%MINIFYHTMLbfaac387d5338030fd529db8c5ed179517%%MINIFYHTMLbfaac387d5338030fd529db8c5ed179518%