Watch Gabrielle Union's daughter adorably fail the snack challenge

The rules are, there are no rules …

%MINIFYHTMLbfaac387d5338030fd529db8c5ed179515%

At least, that sounds true to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeOne year old daughter.

the Go ahead The alum girl continues to demonstrate why she is the queen of her mom and dad's famous house. On Wednesday Being Mary Jane Star joined the viral fruit snack challenge that's taking over social media.

If you haven't seen any of these videos in your feed, here is a breakdown: Parents have been putting their children's favorite snacks in front of them, telling them to walk away for a minute, and asking their little ones to wait to eat until they return. .

Basically, parents have been testing their children's patience.

However, one year old Kaavia Union Wade He didn't have time for the viral challenge when his famous mom tried to do it.

"We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with their favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood," Gabrielle said captioned her adorable video on Instagram. "You already know."