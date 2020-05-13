Washington restaurant uses mannequins as patrons

I don't know about their comfort levels with inanimate objects like these mid-century mannequins dressed in historical outfits "dining" at a three-star Michelin restaurant in Virginia, but personally? Lock me in this dining room and let me rot!

This photo is of the Inn at Little Washington, a restaurant in the Washington DC metropolitan area that has it reopened its doors in accordance with social distancing measures. According to the Washingtonian The first phase of Virginia's reopening requires that restaurants only serve diners outdoors, in patios, and must reach 50 percent of their maximum capacity. The Inn at Little Washington, which was planning to reopen on May 15, needs a little more time to prepare, so they delayed their appointment until May 29. However, chef Patrick O & # 39; Connell (a former theater commander, if it wasn't extremely obvious), decided to fill his dining rooms with mannequins for fun. The servers will need to speak to the mannequins and serve them wine, which makes it an excellent theater, but otherwise it is a waste of a perfectly good product. Perhaps this is part of O & # 39; Connell's broader and enduring vision: dinner as a theater for the foreseeable future. Or maybe he's bored like the rest of us.

"I think it would be good for people to reduce their level of anxiety when they go out to a place that is not yet affected, because if you watch your television, you think there is no such place under a bubble." O & # 39; Connell told the Washingtonian Again, comfort levels with inanimate objects vary by individual, and while I can't be sure these dolls don't come to life when you turn your back on them, I think that's part of the fun.