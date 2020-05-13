Home Local News Wake Forest's undrafted free agent Essang Bassey enjoys Broncos opportunity

Wake Forest's undrafted free agent Essang Bassey enjoys Broncos opportunity

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Wake Forest's undrafted free agent Essang Bassey enjoys Broncos opportunity
%MINIFYHTML7af5e895cb4696eec57c5be5095430f914%

%MINIFYHTML7af5e895cb4696eec57c5be5095430f915%

Essang Bassey believed he had taken all the necessary steps to be selected in last month's NFL draft.

Durability: He played all 52 games of his career at Wake Forest.

Production: Total of 228 tackles, 50 pass breaks and five interceptions.

Senior Bowl: Three tackles (one for lost yards) in the late January exhibition game.

Combine: Performed all exercises, including a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 39 1/2 -inch vertical.

But through 256 selections, including 26 cornerbacks, Bassey did not receive the call. Hours later, after receiving calls from Baltimore and Cincinnati, he agreed to join the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

"That was pretty difficult," Bassey said of the weekend draft during a phone interview from Columbus, Georgia. "You always dream of hearing your name and you see your recruited friends." It was a roller coaster of emotions, if I could put it in one sentence. "

Bassey admitted that it was "definitely,quot; difficult to regroup from disappointment. But once he jumped into the Broncos' rookie virtual camp last week and joined the veterans this week, he tried to deal with the present (learn the system) and focus on the future (earn a spot on the roster). .

Bassey's height (5 feet, 9 3/8 inches) was the likely reason he was not recruited.

"You don't have to dodge it," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©