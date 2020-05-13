Wake Forest's undrafted free agent Essang Bassey enjoys Broncos opportunity

%MINIFYHTML7af5e895cb4696eec57c5be5095430f915%

Essang Bassey believed he had taken all the necessary steps to be selected in last month's NFL draft.

Durability: He played all 52 games of his career at Wake Forest.

Production: Total of 228 tackles, 50 pass breaks and five interceptions.

Senior Bowl: Three tackles (one for lost yards) in the late January exhibition game.

Combine: Performed all exercises, including a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 39 1/2 -inch vertical.

But through 256 selections, including 26 cornerbacks, Bassey did not receive the call. Hours later, after receiving calls from Baltimore and Cincinnati, he agreed to join the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

"That was pretty difficult," Bassey said of the weekend draft during a phone interview from Columbus, Georgia. "You always dream of hearing your name and you see your recruited friends." It was a roller coaster of emotions, if I could put it in one sentence. "

Bassey admitted that it was "definitely,quot; difficult to regroup from disappointment. But once he jumped into the Broncos' rookie virtual camp last week and joined the veterans this week, he tried to deal with the present (learn the system) and focus on the future (earn a spot on the roster). .

Bassey's height (5 feet, 9 3/8 inches) was the likely reason he was not recruited.

"You don't have to dodge it," he said.

Nor can it be ignored how Bassey plays a physical game, capable of executing support near the line of scrimmage and making the outfield tackle, two characteristics that certainly interested the Broncos.

Bassey has joined an interesting group of cornerbacks from the Broncos. A.J. Bouye is a proven starter and was acquired from Jacksonville to be the top corner. Bryce Callahan missed all last year with a foot injury. If healthy, it will cover the receiver in the slot. Third-round pick Michael Ojemudia will have an opportunity to perform regular tasks. But then the jobs are available.

Bassey joins De’Vante Bausby, Duke Dawson, Davontae Harris, Isaac Yiadom and Shakial Taylor, six players for two or three spots. If Bassey shows he can play on and off, he could secure a spot on the list.

Bassey started playing soccer at age 7 when pushed by a friend's father, and the connection was immediate.

"I fell in love," he said. "I was making plays pretty early."

Bassey chose Wake Forest above the offerings of the FCS Charleston Southern, Furman and Wofford programs.

"It was a great school in the first place," he said. “And then there was ACC football. I couldn't ask for much more: play at the top level and go to a top-notch school. "

As a role player as a true freshman, Bassey started all 39 games from 2017-19. He had at least 12 pass breaks each season.

"I was really proud of that," he said. “A mark of a good soccer player is to do it day after day, every season, through the ups and downs. I tried to climb the heights and bring that consistency to practice every day and in the meeting room and it appeared on the field. "

Bassey's only interception last year showed a combination of football IQ and playing ability, traits that will be helpful to the Broncos.

Boston College faced a quarter and 3 in Wake Forest territory. Bassey was out of cover and had a complete memory of the play.

"We really saw the play in the movie and how the quarterback sometimes backed out of the & # 39; dive & # 39; (run) play and threw the quick,quot; start, "" he said. "As soon as I saw him get up to pass, I knew what the route was and skipped it."

If Bassey can prove in training camp and preseason that his football flair has been transferred to the NFL, he could have a role in the Broncos. Chris Harris had the only interception from a Broncos cornerback last year. They need to create more takeaways, period, and Bassey is already absorbing the knowledge of Bouye and other new teammates.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can," he said. "I want to last a long time in the league and (the veterans) have the tools to do it and they have succeeded. I want to learn what works for them and what doesn't and use it to my advantage. "