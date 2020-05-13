Virginia restaurant convinced us that mannequins are a scary idea for MLB stadiums

Over the past month, there has been an intense discussion about how sports leagues could make empty stadiums in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic feel a little less empty. The KBO, for example, has recently cut cardboard cutouts on stands.

%MINIFYHTML65f16e5ed68f38a4834bfb18e9d2608d15%

One suggestion, which has already been implemented in the Taiwan baseball league, is to place mannequins in empty seats. The theoretical advantage of that over cardboard cutouts is the added realism.

In practice, however, mannequins are terrifying. Please do not use mannequins, MLB.

What led us to this anti-mannequin conclusion? Photos of the Virgina-based restaurant filling their empty tables with clothed plastic figures. Outside of horror movie fans and the particularly brave, the place is a forbidden place for those looking to have a relaxing dining experience.

MORE: Mark Teixeira Criticized for Taking Baseball Job Feud

Inn at Little Washington to reopen: "Waiter, there's a mannequin eating soup." https://t.co/ws70H2PLiV pic.twitter.com/nRCYLUxwne – Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 13, 2020

Waiters at the dining establishment at the Inn at Little Washington will apparently serve the wine from the mannequins and ask questions. Seriously.

Now imagine vendors walking up and down the hallways of baseball stadiums, passing peanuts and Cracker Jack to haunting dolls. A stretch of the seventh inning where the mannequins are programmed to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game,quot; in unison.

It is a world where hopefully we will never live.