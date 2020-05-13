ViacomCBS Details Plans for 450 Layoffs in New York State Presentation – Up News Info

An updated presentation of New York State by ViacomCBS provided clarity on job losses at company locations in New York, detailing a total of 450 jobs that have been cut.

The company first appeared before the state on January 15 and noted in an April 29 update that the layoffs will affect an additional 333 non-union employees at various ViacomCBS sites in New York City. "The separation of employees began on April 15, 2020 and has been extended from June 30, 2020 until now, and will continue until September 30, 2020," the filing said.

He said the reason for the dislocation was "economic".

The greatest success was for Viacom International, with 271 employees affected.

In other divisions:

Showtime Networks: 88 employees affected

CBS Corp .: 41 employees affected

CBS television stations: 19 employees affected

CBS Network: 16 employees affected

CBS Television Studios: 8 employees affected

CBS Interactive: 4 employees affected

Simon & Schuster: 3 employees affected

The numbers were filed on the WARN list of the New York State Department of Labor, or on the Worker Training and Adjustment Notice.

The Up News Info had heard that potential layoffs could be in the range of 500 to 700 across the organization, largely aimed at achieving $ 750 million in synergies that management promised from the Viacom-CBS merger late last year. . The Up News Info reported in late April that the Entertainment & Youth division has been one of the first affected. The company has not commented beyond CEO Bob Bakish's message to troops that the cuts will help ViacomCBS "integrate and streamline" its operations.