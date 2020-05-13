Verizon's National 5G will only be a "small,quot; upgrade over 4G at first

%MINIFYHTMLa609392dcd5442406efd62eac766777c15%

5G is one of the most hyped technologies in recent memory, but the hype about 5G continues to beat the evidence that it will significantly change the mobile experience for most smartphone users in the US. USA

Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg said yesterday during a J.P. Morgan investor conference that most 5G mobile users will see a "small,quot; update at first, and emphasized the continued relevance of 4G. Vestberg reiterated Verizon's previous statements that the biggest improvements will come in the millimeter wave spectrum in the most densely populated and heavily trafficked areas.

But millimeter wave frequencies do not travel as far as low and mid band radio waves and are easily blocked by walls and other obstacles, making them unsuitable for national coverage. As such, Vestberg was asked if consumers will see a noticeable difference between 4G and 5G in areas without millimeter wave coverage. Vestberg said customers will eventually see "dramatic improvements," but not in the short term.

"At first, you will see some improvements. Over time, dramatic improvements," Vestberg said. "We already have one of the best 4G networks in the world, so that's what you're competing with. It's not like you're competing with a lower 4G network. At first, it will be small (5G improvements)."

Similarly, Verizon Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne said in August 2019 that 5G in the lower spectrum bands will be "like a good 4G." T-Mobile has said that the millimeter wave spectrum "will never materially scale beyond small pockets of 5G hot spots in dense urban environments,quot; and has launched 5G across the United States in its low-band 600MHz spectrum.

Verizon plans to double its 5G deployment from 30 to 60 cities this year. Verizon's first millimeter wave releases have been rare, and the network has been unable to cover entire sports stadiums. It is unclear when Verizon 5G will be available across the country over the low band spectrum.

Verizon includes 5G on certain unlimited plans and charges an additional $ 10 per month for 5G access on other plans.

5G will improve, Vestberg promises

Vestberg yesterday noted that 4G has made significant progress over the years with technologies like carrier aggregation, to the point that 4G can now deliver speeds of 100Mbps. (Verizon's average 4G download speed is 25.9Mbps, according to OpenSignal testing.) With 5G, Vestberg said, "The evolution of technology and software will lead to improvements in the different spectrum."

As Light Reading wrote yesterday, "Vestberg's coverage is essentially an acknowledgment that the operator cannot offer the same types of ultra-fast 5G speeds that it offers in some downtown areas nationwide."

To extend 5G across the country, Verizon plans to use "Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) (which) will essentially allow 4G and 5G users to take turns using exactly the same slice of spectrum in 1 millisecond increments," Light Reading wrote. "(Vestberg) said that the Verizon network team will have DSS ready when the Verizon business team decides to activate the technology. But they did not say when that would happen," the article said.

Verizon plans to launch 20 5G mobile devices by the end of 2020. Vestberg said yesterday that Verizon has launched three of them so far and that no delay is expected in the plan to launch 20 devices.

Vestberg also said that despite the pandemic, the construction of base stations and fiber that provides bandwidth to wireless networks is going well. In addition to mobile service, Verizon has big plans for 5G home broadband that could offer a decent choice to customers in areas that lack cable or fiber service.