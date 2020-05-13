Vanderpump Rules Editor Bri Dellinger recently revealed during two appearances on The Twisted Plot Podcast with Evelyn Marley who deliberately tries to embarrass Scheana Shay when she edits the Bravo series. Shay has remained silent since Dellinger's confession, but she recently made it clear how she feels about the situation through her activity on social media.

"If Scheana knows what is good for her, she would become friends with me because my favorite game is to find all the embarrassing things Scheana does and put them all," Dellinger said on the podcast, adding that the VPR the editors joke that Shay's memoirs should be titled Death by a million shames.

This @DannyPellegrino the interview with Scheana covers the shitty edition she's been getting, the truth behind her "feud,quot; with Dayna and why much of this season feels untrue. It's … much more interesting than anything we've seen on the show lately. https://t.co/060nrD3B8e – Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) May 13, 2020

When Vanderpump Rules Fans hearing about Dellinger's confession, immediately went to Twitter to express their support for Shay. Although she did not post anything herself, Shay liked the tweets calling for Dellinger's demotion.

Shay liked a tweet that called Dellinger a "vindictive woman pouting for a friendship that never existed," noting that she's not the type of person you want to be friends with anyway.

"Ugh! I hope Bri is demoted! #JusticeForScheana," read the tweet that Shay "liked." Bravolebrity also liked one saying that the shape VPR editors treat her as "garbage,quot; and she deserves better.

"LMAO imagines editing a show with Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi, etc. etc. as the cast and you choose SCHEANA to embarrass her," wrote one frustrated fan. "This S T I N K S. #BombaReglas,quot;.

Before Dellinger's admission, Shay made it clear Global news in March she was not happy with the way she is portrayed on the show. She explained that she was not happy with her story because fans can only see a "very small percentage,quot; of her life.

#VanderpumpRules The publisher admits manipulating footage to shame Scheana Shay as part of Vendetta personal! Get details here: https://t.co/k6J6Ku6UUw#PumpRules #ScheanaShay pic.twitter.com/OGIbCIWYPq – All about tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) May 12, 2020

Scheana Shay admitted that she can be annoying and "too flirtatious," noting that other women on the show can be just like her. Shay said fans can see the lives and careers of other cast members outside of SUR, but can never see hers.

Bri Dellinger said during her podcast appearance that she believes Shay has a "short-term memory,quot; because she believes that VPR It has shown a lot of Shay's history. Dellinger admitted that she realizes why Shay is bitter, but claimed that the editors only tease her because she "is so much fun."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



