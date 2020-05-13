Utopia acquires Pierre Cardin's documentary "House of Cardin" – Up News Info

Utopia has secured the rights of North America to Cardin's house, a documentary about the life and work of legendary fashion designer and businessman Pierre Cardin. Directed by P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, the document premiered at last year's Venice International Film Festival and will premiere in August ahead of New York Fashion Week in September. It will also have a subsequent premiere in Paris organized by Cardin.

Here's the synopsis: Millions know the iconic logo and ubiquitous signature, but few know the man behind the bigger-than-life label. House of Cardin is a rare glimpse into the mind of a genius. As a licensed feature documentary, Mr. Cardin has granted exclusive access to his archives and professional empire and provided unprecedented interviews while reflecting on the many facets of his groundbreaking career. House of Cardin also features characters like Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, Jenny Shimizu, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Alice Cooper, Dionne Warwick, and Philippe Starck, among others.

Ebersole and Hughes produced through The Ebersole Hughes Company, alongside Cori Coppola. Executive producers are Matthew Gonder and Margret Raven of Othar Raven Pictures.

David Betesh negotiated the rights agreement for Utopia together with Ben Schwartz on Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers. Party Film Sales manages international rights.