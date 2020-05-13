USC to host virtual graduation celebration throughout the day on Friday – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML7facbe2b2572af1a02ca4ab21510002a15%

– With college students across the country missing out on that classic rite of walking upon graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic, universities have been struggling to find online alternatives to help their students celebrate the moment.

On Wednesday, USC announced that it will host an all-day virtual celebration for the class of 2020 on Friday.

"Although we will have a graduation ceremony later, we simply cannot let this important moment go unrecognized," said President Carol Folt. “We have to celebrate the degrees these graduates earned. This is our virtual hug until we can give you a real one. "

The celebration will consist of an "interactive center,quot; where families, faculty, staff, students, and students will honor graduates with videos, photos, and social broadcasts.

The school said it will also include performances "and some surprises."

This year, USC is awarding 19,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees, including 2,000 doctorates.

The virtual festivities begin at 9 a.m., with each of the 23 schools within USC celebrating their own special event.

Meanwhile, USC has faced a setback in its policies during the closure of the pandemic. The school has been plagued by several lawsuits after refusing to reimburse unused portions of campus fees to students.

