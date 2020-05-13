Updated NASCAR 2020 schedule: everything you need to know about Series Cup racing as the season restarts

Upon entering the season, we knew that the NASCAR 2020 schedule would feature significant changes in terms of which tracks would host races on which dates. However, no one could have predicted the amount of change that the NASCAR 2020 calendar is enduring.

%MINIFYHTMLa0fb25342932c1be9a93bcd0bd0e679e15%

Seven NASCAR Cup races remain postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down live sports in March. Neither is canceled as NASCAR still hopes to have a full roster of 36 races in 2020. Four Cup races were completed before the outbreak hit the United States, and NASCAR will become the first American sports league to resume its season, albeit with no fans in attendance – with a previously unscheduled race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday, May 17.

That is the good news. The bad news is that NASCAR's 2020 calendar beyond May remains unclear.

MORE: How NASCAR's Starting Lineups Will Work When Races Resume

In its effort to squeeze a 36-race schedule into a condensed time frame before the start of what the organization hopes will be a normal playoff schedule, NASCAR has already scheduled four Cup races in a span of two weeks, two races. at Darlington and two at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For now, NASCAR is trying to schedule races in a relatively close proximity to the Charlotte, North Carolina area where most of the racing teams are located. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics problems associated with running multiple races in one week.

With more schedule changes on the way, below is what we know about NASCAR's plan and the viability of Series Cup races on the post-May schedule. (Information on state-by-state collection restrictions is courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.)

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May 2020 on April 30. For now, with questions about how NASCAR can build its schedule beyond May given the different restrictions on gatherings of people from one state to another. The short-term schedule includes four races on just two tracks.

According to NASCAR, more adjustments will be made to the schedule "in the near future."

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET

Of the four races on NASCAR's modified calendar for May, only one (the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24) was part of the original plan for 2020. Darlington's race on May 17 will run in place of the race for Chicagoland which was originally scheduled for June 21. Darlington's race on May 20 will run in place of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. Charlotte's race on May 27 will run in place of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The revised schedule does not include previously rumored races at Martinsville (May 31), Bristol (June 3), Atlanta (June 7), and Homestead-Miami (June 14).

Cup Series races still postponed include events in Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville. NASCAR's next challenge will be finding dates (and potentially locations) for those races as it tries to work out the rest of the 2020 calendar.

May 31: Kansas

Start time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET television channel : FS1

: FS1 Radio: MRN

In late April, Kansas Speedway was gearing up to host the Cup Series and Truck Series races on the weekend of May 31. Some restrictions have been lifted in the state of Kansas, but mass gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited if social distancing is removed. impossible.

Kansas Speedway is obviously not within a reasonable driving distance from the Charlotte area (approximately 15 hours), so a one-day event like the ones scheduled for Darlington and Charlotte is not possible.

June 7: Michigan

Start time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET television channel : FS1

: FS1 Radio: MRN

This race is in jeopardy in part due to continued restrictions on gatherings of people in Michigan. All of them remain prohibited, with religious exceptions.

The 10-hour trip to Michigan International Speedway from the Charlotte area doesn't help. In an email NASCAR sent to the racing teams last month detailing a possible schedule for June, Race 7 was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is approximately four hours from the Charlotte area. NASCAR has not confirmed that possible amendment.

June 14: Sonoma

This race has already been moved. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the massive gatherings in California, which will not be allowed until Stage 4 of the state reopening plan, Sonoma Raceway will not host a NASCAR race in 2020. The date of the Track Cup Series in the calendar it has been moved to May 27. in Charlotte

"We work year-round for this event, so it is a huge disappointment to us, our fans and our sponsors," said Sonoma Raceway President and CEO Steve Page. "But we realize that it is part of a bigger challenge facing our nation and everyone in the live events business … We look forward to NASCAR's return to Sonoma in 2021."

June 21: Chicagoland

This race has also been moved. Like California, Illinois still has strict limits on nonessential meetings. Chicagoland's date on the Cup Series calendar has been moved to May 17 in Darlington.

"The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we stand on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR teams and the safety and well-being of our community and NASCAR's largest industry," said the president of Chicagoland Speedway, Scott Paddock. I miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season. "

June 27-28: Pocono

Start times : 3 p.m. ET (Saturday) | 3:30 pm. ET (Sunday)

: 3 p.m. ET (Saturday) | 3:30 pm. ET (Sunday) television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: MRN

In theory, the fact that a double title from Saturday to Sunday at Pocono was on the original Cup Series schedule for 2020 gives those races a good chance of holding on. NASCAR could justify sending teams on a two-day trip to run a couple of races as planned.

%MINIFYHTMLa0fb25342932c1be9a93bcd0bd0e679e16%

According to Pocono Raceway, the schedule for their NASCAR events this summer remains unchanged.

From the track site: "The Pocono Raceway staff is currently working remotely under the current order to stay at the Governor of Pennsylvania's home until June 4, in preparation for our summer events. If our 2020 change or update, it would come under the direction of NASCAR and our state officials. "

July 5: Indianapolis

Start time : 3:30 pm. ET

: 3:30 pm. ET television channel : NBC

: NBC Radio: IMS Radio

The Brickyard 400 looks safe on the Cup Series schedule, in part because it will now be part of a coronavirus-powered historic double game with an IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway the day before. IMS could also be the first place to open up to fans since the pandemic closed live sports.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently announced a five-phase reopening plan for the state that, if things go as planned, would allow the public to return to sports venues on July 4.

July 11: Kentucky

Start time : 7:30 pm. ET

: 7:30 pm. ET television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: PRN

Some restrictions have been lifted in Kentucky, but mass gatherings are still banned, so it will likely need to be changed for Kentucky Speedway to host a Cup race in July. For what it's worth, the state allows smaller meetings with social distancing.

Owned by Speedway Motorsports, Kentucky Speedway was one of the tracks affected when SMI laid off employees last month amid the pandemic.

July 19: New Hampshire

Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: PRN

The state of New Hampshire currently has a nine-person limit on meetings, which will obviously have to change for New Hampshire Motor Speedway to host a NASCAR race this summer. New Hampshire is another clue that was affected by SMI's layoffs last month.

When New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu addressed the races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during a press conference in late April, he said it was "too early to make any kind of final decision."

August 9: Michigan

Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: MRN

The same factors that jeopardize Michigan's June date on the Cup calendar are affecting the track's August date, although its later calendar point should help.

Public and private gatherings in Michigan remain prohibited, with religious exemptions.

August 16: Watkins Glen

Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: MRN

Although New York State still bans nonessential meetings, Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup is confident that his track date will remain on the NASCAR calendar.

"We are ready," Printup said last week. "I always say we are ready, but this time we are really ready because we have had a little fun here."

August 23: Dover

Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Radio: MRN

Dover's spring race is still postponed, so there has been speculation that NASCAR could try to squeeze a double Pocono Cup card in August.

That means Dover will be allowed to organize one race, let alone two. The state of Delaware currently has a 10 person limit on meetings.

August 29: Daytona

Start time : 7:30 pm. ET

: 7:30 pm. ET television channel : NBC

: NBC Radio: MRN

The state of Florida has no meeting restrictions, just a suggestion that people should avoid congregating in places that do not allow for social distancing. Which means Daytona International Speedway should have no problem hosting the Coke Zero 400.

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

NASCAR is allegedly hoping to keep his playoff schedule intact with their original dates and tracks. So if NASCAR wants to run a full 36-race schedule, it will have to squeeze the currently postponed races on some slot machines midweek before September.

Below is the original schedule for the NASCAR Series Cup postseason race he hopes to preserve.