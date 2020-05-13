Universal TV Signs First Agreement with The Roots Production Company – Up News Info

The Roots, the house band for NBC Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, are creating new businesses for their production company Two One Five Entertainment after reaching an agreement for the first time with Universal Television.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter will work with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop scripted and unscripted specials and programs for the studio.

The three-year deal extends his ten-year relationship with NBC, having been with Fallon, then in Late at night, since 2009.

This comes after the launch of Hip hop songs that shook America, the docuseries they produced for AMC. Other projects on the Two One Five Entertainment record include Woodstock black, about the Harlem Cultural & Arts Festival in 1969, Black no more, in association with John Ridley and Alma Trains the Musical.

Thompson, Tarik Trotter, The Roots, and Two One Five are represented by Shawn Gee of Maverick Management.

"This deal is very important to us as we have been content producers and story tellers throughout our career," said Thompson. “A significant investment by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television in our vision enables us to share these stories on a much larger scale. Tarik and I see this as the next chapter in our careers, and we are very involved in the whole process. I am directing, Tarik is writing and we are both producing. "

"Many of our initial projects have been music-focused content, and one of our goals is to become the primary hub for music storytelling – a safe space to share these stories on a variety of platforms," ​​added Trotter. “Eventually we will expand outside of music with our stories. However, as we all know, every story has a beat and Two One Five Entertainment will take advantage of that beat and create compelling, well-produced content. ”

"The Roots are innovators and creators of cultural flavor whose breadth of musical knowledge is unparalleled," said Meredith Ahr, President, NBC Alternative and Reality Group. "The band has been a cornerstone of NBC nightly programming for over a decade, and we are excited to extend our collaboration through a diverse list of projects to bring even more compelling stories to our audience."