Underrepresented writers continue to face prejudice in TV writers' rooms – Up News Info

Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity (TTIE) has released its second report "Behind the Scenes: The State of Inclusion and Equity in Television Writing" and, although the industry has seen an increase in efforts to monitor and track the representation in theaters of writers, is underrepresented voices still jump over obstacles.

TTIE is supported by the Pop Culture Collaborative and Women in Film and includes a group of various television studios that sheds light on inequalities in television writing, while offering suggestions on how to use this information to form solutions and change processes. and opportunities for writers from diverse backgrounds. writers rooms, networks and studios.

Since the first survey was launched last March, underrepresented television writers (including women / non-binaries, people of color, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities) have reported getting title increases and salary increases. Data from the first survey has also paved the way for increased efforts to monitor and track representation in writers' rooms, an industry-wide survey of sexual harassment, abuse and bias in entertainment, and development. of grassroots organizing efforts that work to improve opportunities and provide support to underrepresented and marginalized communities.

In terms of the current landscape, the report was not exactly delivering the best news. Underrepresented television writers are watching low salaries at the support staff level. Furthermore, the prevalence of unpaid development work and scholarships / internships continue to act as systemic barriers to entering the industry. The report also finds that even when underrepresented writers land and secure their first job, they face barriers to promotion and advancement that hinder your professional career.

There seems to be a family history with the survey, as it reports that underrepresented writers continue to navigate a terrain of bias and discrimination as they do their jobs. This includes erasing and stereotyping characters to make them more appealing to the masses, as well as writers who lose their jobs as a result of delaying these themes. Additionally, the topic of sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination continue to exist with writers, especially for underrepresented writers. The vast majority of these incidents were not reported or resolved.

The main highlights of the survey also include:

68.5% of underrepresented writers experienced discrimination in the television industry, more than double the rate of overrepresented writers (30.8%).

49.2% of underrepresented writers have repeated the editor at least once. This jumps to 55.0% for people of color. Comparatively, only 34.6% of overrepresented writers have repeated the template writer at least once.

27.6% of underrepresented writers have repeated other titles (excluding EP)

18.8% of respondents said there were no underrepresented top-level writers in their most recent room. 45.2% of respondents said there was only one.

39.4% of those surveyed have witnessed the deletion and / or stereotype of underrepresented characters in their programs.

10.2% of respondents report being fired for rejecting stereotypical characters / stories.

Underrepresented writers are almost 25.0% less likely to have sold a launch or pilot compared to overrepresented writers.

33.9% of underrepresented writers have been asked to change a character's identity to increase the odds of selling a project.

Only 32.9% of underrepresented writers are assured of creative leadership and showrunner status in their own developing programs.

As a result, TTIE unveiled a couple of solutions that include widespread data collection, tracking, and review across the industry, bringing together insight and insight from all television writers' rooms, as well as within the ranks of producers, executives , agents who don't write, and managers. These data must be available annually or semi-annually. They also suggest full funding for an independent bias, discrimination and harassment reporting system that protects victims, as well as the review and elimination of bias and / or discrimination in staff and development submissions.

They also present the solution of having a greater number of underrepresented professionals in leadership roles, as well as a mandate for management and the formation of implicit prejudices for those with supervisory and supervisory functions.

TTIE's "Behind the Scenes" program ran from October 15 to December 1, 2019. 333 television writers, participants, and former undergraduate program / scholarship recipients, and staff were surveyed. of support from the writers' room.

Read the full study here.