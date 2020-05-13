Uncertainty about college plans for fall 2020 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Senior Carter Wells was supposed to be heading to Cal State San Marcos for his freshman year.

But when he learned that all CSU schools would continue to learn at a distance during the fall semester, he says, "We looked at the numbers and it just wasn't worth it."

So Wells will now head to the community college. Her mother Holly admits that finances were a consideration.

"You think you are paying all that money, but they are still at home and learning online," he said.

Jennifer Djavadi, an educational consultant who works primarily with seniors going to college, says that before freshmen decide to take a gap year, they must ask themselves what they will do.

"Typical gap year experiences (travel, a mission or a job) are simply not options this year," said Djavadi.

She says that if college seniors choose to take a gap year, many universities have announced that they may not accept community college classes taken during that time.

"The current estimate I'm looking at is that 20 percent of 2020 graduates are going to differ," he said. "So that means that from the door there will be 20 percent fewer places at any university across the country."

Providence High School counselor Louann Katz-Curtis says only a handful of her students have decided to change plans due to remote learning.

"For some families they want their children to have that traditional college experience, living in the dorms, and for other families having their children start college is really the priority," he said.

Not just high school graduates who are being impacted: Jennifer Schiff's son Adam is a freshman at the University of Denver. They just found out that home is no longer guaranteed in the fall, and they expect remote learning to continue.

"It certainly isn't the college experience we had in mind and that he had in mind when he decided to go to college," said Schiff. "Everything is in the air right now."