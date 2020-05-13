UMass model projects 2,555 more coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts by June

Deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 may be declining in Massachusetts, but the disease will continue to have a high human cost in the near future, according to a new forecast from the University of Massachusetts.

Nicholas Reich, director of the University of Massachusetts Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence and an epidemiologist at the university, recently developed a modeling system that collects and combines different projections of deaths from other institutions to create four-week "pool,quot; forecasts for the entire country and all 50 states

In its most recent update on Tuesday, the Reich model predicted that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts will increase by almost 50 percent in the next four weeks, from 5,141 as of Tuesday afternoon to 7,696 on June 6th.

While health experts have said the deaths are a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, the projection comes amid Governor Charlie Baker's plans to gradually reopen the Massachusetts economy on May 18 and concerns of scientists that the most affected state may be easing the restrictions too soon.

According to Reich's ensemble model, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts will reach 5,781 by this Saturday and will continue to increase significantly, albeit at a slightly slower rate, to 6,538 on May 23 and 7,161 on May 30.

Reich said Tuesday that his team now collects 36 different models from 20 groups, though only seven combine to create the national ensemble forecast. In a tweet on TuesdayHe said that at least four groups in the set use information on current policies of social distancing at the state level in their forecasts, while others explain these policies "implicitly."

Nationwide, the model now has 85 to 90 percent assurance that deaths in the United States will exceed 100,000 by May 30. And according to the joint forecast, 112,647 Americans will die of the disease by June 6.

Here's the weekly update from the COVID Forecast Hub, where we store forecasts from # COVID-19 deaths in the US USA from 20 research groups. Our national set combines 7 models and predicts that we will see ~ 113K deaths by June 6 (80% PI: 104K-123K). https://t.co/jWFRZLgUBu 1/10 pic.twitter.com/gOlbRbkchT – Nicholas G. Reich (@reichlab) May 12, 2020

In percentage terms, the increase in deaths in Massachusetts is less than the expected increase in other New England states, which have not seen as many infections and deaths due to the pandemic.

According to the ensemble's forecast, in the four-week period after May 9, the number of deaths in New Hampshire will double from 131 to 313. The model also projected that Rhode Island deaths would increase from 418 to 809.

In other states, the increases are not as dramatic.

Connecticut, where authorities say hospitalizations peaked last month, deaths are forecast to go from 2,932 to 4,212 on June 6. And in Maine and Vermont, two largely rural states that have largely been spared the worst effects, deaths are projected to rise from 64 to 106 and from 53 to 63, respectively.

Coronavirus screenings have been a source of controversy, both nationally and in Massachusetts. The Reich model is transparent about inherent uncertainty in predicting how the pandemic will unfold, including the "cone (s) of uncertainty,quot; with confidence intervals of 50 percent and 90 percent (with only 50 percent confidence, the model does not rule out a spike in deaths in Massachusetts, totaling close to 12,000 as of June 6).

Still, the University of Massachusetts professor said Tuesday that different models are beginning to agree more and more on the path of the pandemic.

"We continue to see a growing consensus among the models, which show similar upward trends, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty about what will happen in four weeks," he said.

The ensemble model projected between 104,167 and 123,272 deaths in the US. USA By June 6 with 80 percent confidence, which means there was a 10 percent chance that it was lower and a 10 percent chance that it was higher.

Reich noted that the range covers a loss of life that "is sometimes even more than the number of people who die in a flu season."