UFC Fight Night 173 Live Stream Reddit Smith vs Teixeira fight

Smith And Teixeira have had an opportunity in the UFC Championship in some point or another, and they lost to Jon Jones when heading for it. Since Teixeira’s decrease back in 2014, and a reduction immediately after it, he’s gone 8-3 and is now on a three-win series.

UFC FIght Night 173 Live Stream Reddit

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Venue: Jacksonville

Main Card:Smith vs. Teixeira

Smith was battling for the tournament as recently as March 2019, however he has not been at a significant struggle in roughly a year since he has coped with reschedulings and even a home invasion at the same point. Both men are willing to return to where they was, and this battle means a great deal for whomever wins.

Anthony Smith’s entire album is 32-14-0, also Glover Teixeira is 30-7-0. Is just two inches taller. Statistically, these men match up really well on Newspaper, so it ought to be a fantastic fight. They’ve won four Out of the past five, also, so they are seeking to maintain that achievement going.

Where to Live Stream or watch UFC Jacksonville live stream?

UFC Fight Night 173’s preliminary and main cards are both exclusive to ESPN Plus, ESPN’s streaming service that is available both by itself and bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu, in a big deal for cord-cutters.

Cable and satellite packages like Spectrum, Verizon and DirecTV don’t give you access to ESPN Plus, so if you want to watch the fight card using legal methods, you’re going to have to pay $4.99 or find a bar that has the bout on. (Conversely, ESPN Plus does not give you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

Fight Card of UFC Fight Night 173

Prelims (6 pm Eastern, ESPN Plus):

Andrei Arlovski vs Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Sijara Eubanks (#15) vs Sarah Moras (Women’s Bantamweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (Light Heavyweight)

Hunter Azure vs Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

Chase Sherman vs Isaac Villanueva (Heavyweight)

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern, ESPN Plus):

Anthony Smith (#3) vs Glover Teixeira (#8) (Light Heavyweight)

Ben Rothwell vs Ovince Saint Preux (Heavyweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs Drew Dober (Lightweight)

Ricky Simon vs Ray Borg (Bantamweight)

Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori (Middleweight)