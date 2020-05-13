Ubisoft, IMG pact to license "Assassin’s Creed", "Rainbow Six Siege" – Up News Info

French video game giant Ubisoft has named IMG the first exclusive licensing agency for iconic franchises. Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy & # 39; s Rainbow Six Siege in Europe and Asia

Assassin’s Creed The company said it has more than 100 million unique players and 16 games released over the past decade. It will expand its robust licensing program to new territories and categories, he said, initially including clothing, tech items, accessories, toys, home decor, stationery, and experiences.

With over 55 million players worldwide and 145 million hours of sports content viewed since the launch of the first Rainbow Six Pro League four years ago, Tom Clancy & # 39; s Rainbow Six Siege It has an increasingly strong esports profile, with annual events organized around the world attracting a large audience and fan participation.

Mickael Andreo, vice president of licenses, IMG, called Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six, two of the world's most popular gaming franchises, said, "We look forward to leveraging our strengths in Asia and Europe to expand their licensed product offering. We are working with Ubisoft to develop an ambitious program for enthusiastic fans of both. franchises that will align with the DNA of brands and the growth of electronic sports as a cultural phenomenon. "

"Ubisoft is committed to enriching gamers' lives with innovative games, and our global licensing program plays a key role in expanding the brand's universe. We are delighted to partner with IMG, experts in building brand loyalty among consumers to grow our program with a variety of original products that enhance the overall experience for our fans, "said François Tallec, Director of Consumer Products and Alliances, Ubisoft EMEA