Tyler Perry to reopen studios in July and start production of his new shows

The creator of & # 39; House of Payne & # 39; It will fly all of its crew and cast members on its private plane and provide coronavirus testing before production begins.

Tyler Perry is planning to return to work with two new BET series.

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus blockade, the 50-year-old producer has set start dates for America's new shows. "Sistas"and"The oval"Up News Info reported, with seasonal jobs starting one at a time at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 8, 2020.

Sistas will go first, according to the report, followed by "The Oval" on July 28. The two will film 22 episodes of their second season in two and a half weeks.

The plan involves "testing and kidnapping the cast and crew of the shows on Tyler Perry Studios' sprawling 330-acre lot," the publication reported.

According to Up News Info, Perry is providing his private plane to everyone involved and, after they test negative for Covid-19's prior boarding, they will be flown in from Los Angeles and New York to Atlanta. Everyone, including Perry, who directs all the episodes, will remain on the lot throughout filming.

The existing structures on the lot, which once housed a military base, will provide accommodation for everyone working at each of the shows "so there is no need for portable housing as originally thought," the report continues.

"Upon arrival, everyone will be screened and quarantined in their rooms for four hours while awaiting results. The cast and crew will be screened four times during the 2.5-week shoot, with Carlos del rio, a professor at the Emory Vaccine Center, who serves as a testing consultant. "

Up News Info's editors also noted that the dates are early compared to other US television studios. USA, seeking to resume filming between August and October.