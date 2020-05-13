Tyler Perry Studios will officially reopen in July and production of "The Oval,quot; and "Sistas,quot; will begin.

# Roommates, as parts of the US USA They are slowly reopening, this means Hollywood is also trying to get back into business, and Tyler Perry is ready to be first. It has just been announced that Tyler Perry's Atlanta movie studio will officially reopen in July and resume production on two of its television shows.

%MINIFYHTML5bd36ab59a29b6c603e7fc3a5f9ad32015%

@Deadline reports that Tyler Perry Studios is now the first Hollywood studio to set start dates for filming American shows in North America. From July 8thTyler's two BET shows "The Oval,quot; and "Sistas,quot; will officially begin production one by one. "Sistas,quot; will begin filming on July 8th, followed by "The Oval,quot; on July 28th—Each program will film a 22-episode season in less than three weeks. The July start date has been an illusion for many in Hollywood, as most productions don't expect to re-shoot until August, September, or even October.

Since Tyler's shows crew is primarily local, they won't need transportation, however the actors aren't, and he will provide them with a private plane. After they test negative during pre-shipment, they will be transferred from Los Angeles and New York to Atlanta to film. Upon arrival, everyone will be screened and quarantined in their rooms for four hours while they wait for their test results. The cast and crew will be required to complete four tests during the two and a half weeks of filming, with Carlos Del Río, professor at the Emory Vaccine Center, as the testing consultant.

%MINIFYHTML5bd36ab59a29b6c603e7fc3a5f9ad32016%

As previously reported, Tyler Perry established a strict action plan to resume filming his productions, while keeping his cast, staff and crew safe from contracting coronavirus. Your plan is said to comply with federal and local government regulations. He reportedly also made Zoom calls with the actors on his shows to better explain the plan, and they all approved of the July start date.

Everyone, including Perry, must remain on the lot throughout filming. Tyler Perry's studio lot was once a military base, so there are more than enough homes for everyone who works at the shows.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!