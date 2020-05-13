Two injured in San Francisco Bay Area highway shootings – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Two people were shot in separate highway shooting just a few hours Tuesday afternoon in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said it appears road rage played a role in an incident between drivers of a Pontiac sedan and a Chevrolet SUV around 1 p.m. on State Highway 85 north on Union Avenue in Santa Clara County.

Both drivers pulled their respective vehicles off the road, got out of their vehicles, and an argument ensued. The Pontiac driver later pulled out a firearm and shot the Chevrolet driver in the leg before fleeing the scene. The injured driver was able to drive to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting suspect was described as a Hispanic adult wearing a face mask and driving a gray Pontiac.

A second shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in Oakland, on Interstate 880 north, near Coliseum Way, according to CHP officials.

Someone opened fire on a 17-year-old Oakland boy who was driving a Dodge Durango. CHP officials said the boy suffered three moderate gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the boy appeared to have been the target of the shooter (s).

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call the CHP Investigation Hotline at (707) 917-4491.