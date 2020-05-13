Twitter to allow some employees to work from home permanently – Latest news

Twitter Inc became the first major technology company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture worldwide.

The pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.2 million people worldwide, has led to strict blockades in most countries and has changed the way companies operate, and work since Home emerges as the new norm.

The social media company said it will not reopen most offices before September and that employees can choose whether or not they want to go to the facility. BuzzFeed first reported Twitter's move.

Executive director Jack Dorsey had planned to move to Africa for three to six months in mid-2020, while remotely leading San Francisco-based Twitter. Dorsey then said he was reconsidering the idea because of the health crisis.

Twitter said Tuesday that it will not have business trips before September, with very few exceptions, and that there will be no in-person company events for the rest of the year.

The company, which is under pressure to combat misinformation on its pandemic-related platform, did not disclose the exact number of employees who will be presented with the option of working from home indefinitely.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc and Google from Alphabet Inc have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until later this year.

Last week, Google said it had asked employees to take a day off on May 22 to address work-related burnout from home during the pandemic.

