Trump ends press conference after being challenged by journalist over racist issue

President Donald Trump walked out of a recent press conference after an Asian-American journalist challenged him for a racist response to his question.

"You have said many times that the United States is doing better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter? Why is it a global competition for you if Americans keep losing every day life and we keep seeing more cases every day? CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked

The president replied, "Perhaps that is a question I should ask China."

That was clear. Her response angered the journalist, who felt she was being attacked because she is Asian.

"Sir, why are you telling me that specifically?" Trump ignored her and tried to pass other reporters until he lost his temper and walked away from the press conference.

Trump has come under fire for blaming the Asian community for the spread of COVID-19. His comments have led to a sharp increase in violent attacks on the community.