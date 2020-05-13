Home Entertainment Trump ends press conference after being challenged by journalist over racist issue

Trump ends press conference after being challenged by journalist over racist issue

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

President Donald Trump walked out of a recent press conference after an Asian-American journalist challenged him for a racist response to his question.

"You have said many times that the United States is doing better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter? Why is it a global competition for you if Americans keep losing every day life and we keep seeing more cases every day? CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©