Trevor Noah and The Daily Social Distancing Show Talks Home Work Perks – Up News Info

Twitter has told its employees that they can continue to work from home as long as they want, even after the pandemic eases.

For Trevor Noah, that brings some advantages, and a big problem.

"I hope more companies will follow suit," he said. The good news is that “your commute is like five seconds. Your office business is good for your marriage. And good luck to them shooting you on a Zoom call.

The low? "I think the only problem is that it makes it much more difficult to steal your co-worker's lunch."