Travis McCready fails to get Health Department approval for his concert amid pandemic

The vocalist for Bishop Gunn could be forced to suspend his live concert in Arkansas, as he faces a cease and desist notice from the Health Department amid the current coronavirus crisis.

Travis McCreadyThe socially estranged concert on Friday, May 15, 2020 appears to be closed when the Arkansas Department of Health prepares to serve it with a cease and desist notice.

the Bishop Gunn The leader revealed earlier this month that he was going to play at America's first concert with forced social restraint measures amid the blockade of the coronavirus at TempleLive's location in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Only 229 seats were sold at the 1,100-seat venue, creating groups of socially estranged fans, and all attendees are required to wear face masks and take their temperature before arriving at the concert, which is scheduled for three days before the concert. State governor Asa Hutchinson It has declared concerts can be held again.

However, in his daily briefing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Hutchinson said the concert violates state time and capacity constraints, as well as not seeking the required approval from the Health Department.

As such, "there will be a cease and desist order that will be issued by the Department of Health ordering that this concert not take place, which is an official legal order and directive to be issued," he said.

McCready has yet to respond to the latest development.