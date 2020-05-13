Trash, Compost Haulers Talk About How Work Has Changed During COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed social behavior and the way humans live their lives, so have they decided to eliminate.

Unsurprisingly, garbage collectors and composting companies on the sidewalk have seen a dramatic change as a result of a drop in commercial collection due to closed businesses and an increase in residential collection.

But the COVID-19 threat, and one that forces people to stay home, has also changed what they are throwing away.

Joseph Fusco, Vice President of Casella, a carrier based in Rutland, Vermont, noted that people appear to be taking on projects at home, and the company has seen some of them renting dumpsters or larger dumpsters.

"Being in the waste and recycling business is very interesting if you have any interest in anthropology and the study of human behavior," he told Boston.com in a recent phone interview. "We reflect what is happening in society at large."

For Casella, which employs approximately 3,000 people at facilities spread across New England and upstate New York and Pennsylvania, the company has seen that change in the past eight weeks.

"We are also finding, for example, as a company, what people are doing … with all that free time if they are quarantined at home? Well, many of them are cleaning their garages and basements," he said.

For the city of Boston, the biggest challenge has been the increase in the amount of garbage and recycling that leaves homes. Last week, trash tonnage increased 31 percent, according to a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Works. The city only handles residential collection: Companies have to hire their own carrier privately.

In the compost business on the sidewalk, Black Earth Compost Founder Conor Miller said residential compost bins are getting heavier, and that compost sales have "skyrocketed." Black Earth serves about 13,000 homes, according to Miller. The company's service area extends throughout eastern Massachusetts, according to its website.

According to Miller, there is approximately 30 percent more compost from residential collection. This was welcome as half of the company's commercial subscribers disappeared "overnight." Black Earth has also seen people continue to register for residential service.

On the compost delivery side, Black Earth has seen a substantial increase in demand. Before, there was a truck that handled the compost delivery, then the business added four more. Now, additional truck rentals have been added to the mix.

"Our biggest problem has been getting out fast enough," said Miller, noting that people seem interested in growing their own food during the pandemic. "We have had backorders for two to three weeks. We keep adding another truck and another driver. Now we are renting trucks to get more."

Black Earth could actually run out of compost, according to Miller. He estimates that this could happen in mid-June. However, he said he knows composters a little further north than some still have. The idea would be to transport it from there to the Black Earth facilities.

In terms of COVID-19 infection, Casella, the City of Boston, and Black Earth reported little or no virus activity among staff. Neither the city nor the Tierra Negra have had cases of COVID-19 among their carriers. For Casella, of its 3,000 employees, there have been 22 positive tests, according to Fusco.

"We have been very fortunate," he said. "For the most part, our people have not been exposed to the virus."

They all said their workers receive the appropriate personal protective equipment while they work.

Miller noted that the solitary nature of driving a truck and collecting compost on the sidewalk, or leaving compost that is ready for the garden or flower bed, certainly helps. Black Earth workers have been urged not to touch the handles on the sides of the compost bins; Everyone wears gloves.

"Our boys, this is probably the best individual job," he said, anecdotally recalling that when he drove a truck daily, he was rarely ill. "You are fit, you are outside."

