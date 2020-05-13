Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be remastered for the second time in September 2020

Tony Hawk is back. Again. Activision

Imagine it: the skating, the levels, the mechanics and the professional skaters who fell in love with the first two Tony Hawk Pro Skater PlayStation 1 games will return in a remastered and higher definition format.

It's probably easy to imagine, because Activision already did so at the end of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 lifecycle. This year, the company is doing it again, though unlike the last relaunch, this one will include every level of the first two games, as opposed to a limited series of "favorites,quot;.

This year's Summer Game Fest, the true replacement for the usual E3-affiliated game hype cycle, kicked off Tuesday with Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 + 2, coming to current-gen consoles (Xbox One, PlayStation 4) and Windows PCs (as an Epic Games Store exclusive) on September 4 for $ 40. Xbox One X and high-spec PC gamers can wait Increasing the resolution of the game to 4K, while the maximum resolution of the PlayStation 4 Pro has yet to be confirmed.

You didn't read any of that incorrectly, Nintendo Switch fans. Activision has announced nothing for its system of choice today. It also didn't mention specific compatibility with the next new generation of consoles (Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5).

Today's announcement (which was teased by Tony Hawk texting fans on Tuesday morning) confirms that all skating levels of the first two PlayStation 1 games in the series will return, along with all professional skaters. that appeared in the original games. A follow-up interview with the Hawk himself, along with a representative from gaming studio Vicarious Visions, affiliated with Activision, confirmed some additional details, mainly about the intriguing "create a park,quot; feature of 2015. Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 5.

That mode will allow players to enter THPS1 + 2 Do your best to do the wacky skating courses of your dreams, share them online, and even further customize the downloaded levels. "You can modify the rails, rotate them and turn them into a roller coaster, or make a mega ramp that goes to heaven," said the Vicarious Visions representative. However, today's revealed footage did not include any footage of creating a park.

Indirect visions (which previously developed impressive THPS games for Game Boy Advance) have been granted access to the code base of the original games, and are bringing back fan-favorite modes, particularly the local split-screen multiplayer mode for those who don't want to play the set of Online modes of the new versions. Today's announcement was keen to remind fans of the series' classic soundtracks, as it included a list of 10 musicians returning from the original games, but Activision was careful not to include a "complete,quot; soundtrack, nor did he list specific songs. The 2012 "HD,quot; remake only included seven songs from the original games.

