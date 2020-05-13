Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date, soundtrack, and how to pre-order the remake for PS4, Xbox One

Activision's hot season of exciting game fans continued this week when it announced that it would remaster "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater,quot; and "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 2,quot; for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The original games, which came out in 1999 and 2000, respectively, were culturally iconic aspects of PlayStation's emerging acquisition in the gaming market.

Beyond the deep catalog of skate movements available to players, the soundtracks of those years live as classics of all time.

Activision plans to combine the first two games in the franchise into one for remastering, calling it "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 + 2,quot;. It will feature most of the original soundtracks, the company said, while offering a huge boost in graphics. Here you'll find everything you need to know about the remake, including the release date, details on new features, and how to pre-order the game.

Release date of Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Players won't have to wait long to jump into "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 + 2,quot;. It will launch on September 4, 2020, on all platforms with all the basics of the newest original features (discussed below).

How to pre-order Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater Remastered

PS4 Price: $ 39.99

$ 39.99 Xbox One Price: $ 39.99

$ 39.99 PC price: $ 39.99

Console users can pre-order "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 +2,quot; from Amazon, major game retailers and for Xbox One through the Xbox store. PC users can obtain it through the Epic Games market. The game is priced at $ 39.99 on each platform.

Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater soundtrack

The full track list to be brought from the original to "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 + 2,quot; has yet to be announced, but Activision said it would include most of the favorite songs. The company gave a hint of what's to come in the remastered game trailer.

The following artists are confirmed for the new release:

Powerman 5000

Bad religion

Dead kennedys

Gold finger

Millencolin

Naughty by nature

Cockroach potato

Primus

Lagwagon

Rage against the machine

Here are the soundtracks from the original games:

Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater (1999) soundtrack

"Police Truck,quot; – Dead Kennedys "Vilified,quot; – Even rude "Superman,quot; – Goldfinger "Jerry was a racing driver,quot; – Primus "Screamer,quot; / "Nothing to Me,quot; – Speedealer "Cyco Vision,quot; – Suicidal tendencies "New Girl,quot; – The Suicide Machines "Here and Now,quot; – The Ernies "Euro-Barge,quot; – The Vandals "Committed,quot; – Unsane

Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 2 (2000) soundtrack

"Guerrilla Radio,quot; – Rage against the machine "You,quot; – Bad religion "Bring Tha Noize,quot; – Anthrax with Chuck D. from Public Enemy "When worlds collide,quot; – Powerman 5000 "Pin the tail on the donkey,quot; – naughty by nature "Blood Brothers,quot; – Papa Roach "Document B-Boy & # 39; 99,quot; – The High & Mighty ft. Mos Def & Mad Skillz "Heavy Metal Winner,quot; – Consumed "Cyclone,quot; – Dub Guns "Five Lessons Learned,quot; – Swingin & # 39; Utters "Subculture,quot; – Styles from beyond "No Cigar,quot; – Millencolin "Out with the Old,quot; – Alley Life ft. Black planet "May 16,quot; – Lagwagon "Evil Eye,quot; – Fu Manchu

Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater trailer for the 2020 game

The trailer, released on May 12, dropped on Tony Hawk's birthday.

New features of Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater's remastered game will include online multiplayer and an improved way to create a park where users can share their creations online (and presumably test what others have done). However, it won't stray too far from what worked before, bringing back all familiar levels and characters.

When did Tony Hawk's Pro Skater first come out?

The first game in the series came out in 1999.

Which skaters were in the original Tony Skater Pro Skater?

Here is the list of skaters in the original game, directed by Tony Hawk: