Tiny Harris shares a 22-year-old throwback Xscape video and has fans who say she's twinned with Toya Johnson's girl Reign Rushing!

Tiny Harris shared a clip that dates back to 22 years ago, where he was doing his best alongside Xscape. Watch the video that includes two parts that he shared on his social media account.

‘For 22 years now, today is the day we released our third album, Traces OF My Lipstick, I thought I was going to post a video of our beginnings! 5 instead of 4 .. #Xscape @kandi @tamera_wynn @therealtamikascott @iamlatocha 👑🖤‼ ️🙌🏽 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said, "One of the biggest girl groups of all time, hands down !!!" and another follower shared this message: "Oh, how fabulous!" And now I will call you my friend! Epic dope af "sweet soul and talent,quot;

Another follower said, "All the voices and the harmonization are just amazing. Xscape is my one of my favorite girl groups," and someone else posted the message, "Dam, I was only a month old when everyone recorded it. Voices for days #salute. "

Another commenter wrote: Where's this new album? I can't wait for them to be about to get all the Grammys & # 39 ;, and another Instagram installer said, & # 39; This is one of my favorite songs from Xscape and this album is still a classic. & # 39;

One fan noted something important and posted this: "People forget you were the first star in the family," while someone else said that Tiny is playing with Toya Johnson's baby, Reign Rushing: "Tiny Toya's daughter looks like to you,quot;.

In other news, Tiny received a massive love from her daughter for Mother's Day.

Zonnique praised her mother, Tiny for Mother's Day. He marked the event with an emotional message on his social media account and some photos.

'Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I love you with everything in me! I can't even find the words to start explaining how much you mean to me, so I'll continue to do my best to show you on a daily basis! Thank you very much for being the person who is so perfect in every way! @majorgirl, "Zonnique captioned her post.



