This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

Matilda Coleman
Despite a cold start, Wednesday's weather looks quite nice.

First thing in the morning it will be cold, but the day will have a lot of sun and the highs will rise to the top 50 above the low 60, according to forecasters.

Wednesday night seems dry before a warmer day on Thursday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.

