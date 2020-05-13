This is what you can expect from Wednesday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLc450d5399cf91423357162c32dcd077a14%
Despite a cold start, Wednesday's weather looks quite nice.
First thing in the morning it will be cold, but the day will have a lot of sun and the highs will rise to the top 50 above the low 60, according to forecasters.
Wednesday night seems dry before a warmer day on Thursday.
See the AccuWeather forecast below:
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
%MINIFYHTMLc450d5399cf91423357162c32dcd077a15%
Sign up to receive email alerts from Boston.com and receive coronavirus news and late-breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Thanks for registering!
%MINIFYHTMLc450d5399cf91423357162c32dcd077a16%