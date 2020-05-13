These celebrities and their children are rocking with their fashion models & # 39; Mummy and I & # 39;!

As we got closer to all of Mother's Day celebrations, we couldn't help but highlight some of your favorite celebrity moms who twinned with their kids in their FashionNova outfits.

Alexis Skyy rocks her FashionNova leggings while posting with her baby!

Cheyenne is twinning with her daughter in her matching FashionNova swimsuits!

Ari posted with her son while she is wearing her FashionNova coat!

Draya and Orlando Scandrick's adorable daughters posted on their matching FashionNova swimsuits!

Ella Bands and her daughter are too cute in their white outfits!

Jayda and her son were paired at their birthday party!

Lira Galore effortlessly killed this FashionNova look while taking her daughter for a walk!

Which of these mommy and me looks are your favorite roommates?