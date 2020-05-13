These are all the new TV shows coming to TV … eventually

The coronavirus pandemic stopped production not only on a number of fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law and order: SVU, but also in disputed drivers for the 2020-2021 season, launching a key in the traditional pilot season and initial plans for the CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW broadcast networks. But that has not stopped major broadcast networks from already requesting shows for the new season.

CBS announced that it will renew 23 shows, including news shows and reality shows, and that it ordered only three new shows: two dramas and one comedy. The CW delivered our serial orders to two projects in early 2020 and added two more in May 2020. The network previously renewed most of its line.