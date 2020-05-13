These are all the new TV shows coming to TV … eventually

The coronavirus pandemic stopped production not only on a number of fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law and order: SVU, but also in disputed drivers for the 2020-2021 season, launching a key in the traditional pilot season and initial plans for the CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW broadcast networks. But that has not stopped major broadcast networks from already requesting shows for the new season.
CBS announced that it will renew 23 shows, including news shows and reality shows, and that it ordered only three new shows: two dramas and one comedy. The CW delivered our serial orders to two projects in early 2020 and added two more in May 2020. The network previously renewed most of its line.
Meanwhile, Fox held mid-season shows and summer debuts to complete the fall lineup. Fox's fall lineup also includes The best of L.A., a drama that has already aired as Spectrum Original. NBC and ABC also had off-season orders already set for the 2020-2021 television season.
Gain insight into what's coming from the major transmission networks … eventually. Don't expect this to be a traditional fall TV for these networks.
Walker (CW)
Starring Jared Padalecki, Walker is a new version of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. the Supernatural The veteran plays the main character, a widowed father who returns to his home in Austin, Texas, after spending years undercover.
The Republic of Sarah (CW)
Stella Baker stars The republic of sarah, a new series about a rebellious high school teacher who uses a loophole to declare the independence of her city when she faces the destruction of a mining company.
Kung Fu (CW)
Olivia Liang stars in this remake of Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and Christina M. Kim. Kung Fu he meets a young woman in the midst of a quarter-life crisis. She drops out of school and heads to an isolated monastery in China. Upon his return, he finds that his hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and puts his martial arts skills and Shaolin values into practice to regain justice.
Superman and Lois (CW)
A new entry to the world of Arrowverse, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch portray the main characters trying to balance work and home life.
The great sky (ABC)
Created by David E. Kelley and based on the book The Highway by C. J. Box, The Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, John Carroll Lynch, Katheryn Winnick, and Ryan Phillippe. The series follows a police officer who emerged from retirement to investigate the kidnappings.
United we fall (ABC)
Will Sasso, Christina Vidal and Jane Curtin will star in this upcoming family comedy.
Clarice (CBS)
Rebecca Breeds plays Clarice Starling in the series that begins after the events of The silence of the lambs.
B positive (CBS)
A new comedy by Chuck Lorre, B Positive follows a therapist and a divorced father who needs a kidney donor when he meets a woman from his past who volunteers. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star.
The equalizer (CBS)
Queen Latifah is the protagonist and executive produces this new version of The Equalizer. She plays "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help those with nowhere to go."
Untitled Stabler Law and Order Series (NBC)
Christopher Meloni returns to the Law retire as Elliot Stabler in a new series he sees the only time SVU character leading the New York Police organized crime task force.
Young Rock (NBC)
NBC gave a direct order to the series for this series inspired by the early years of Dwayne Johnson's life. The series comes from Johnson and Just arrived by boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.
The Kenan Show (NBC)
Saturday night liveKenan Thompson heads this family comedy about a father who balances work and family life.
Mr. Mayor (NBC)
Ted Danson stars in Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's new comedy about a wealthy businessman running for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons.
Dirty rich (fox)
Originally set for mid-season 2020, Filthy rich starring Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a southern family who made their money as televangelists. The sudden death of her husband removes the new members of the family from the carpentry.
Housebroken (Fox)
Co-created and starring Clea DeVall, Domesticated she follows a therapy dog who leads therapy sessions with other animals in the neighborhood.
NEXT (Fox)
Another remnant of the seas 2019-2020, John Slattery stars in this drama about a team tasked with stopping a rogue AI.
The great north (fox)
Nick Offerman stars in Fox's latest animated family comedy.
Call me Kat (fox)
Mayim Bialik stars in and produces the new Fox comedy based on the critically acclaimed comedy Miranda Hart, Miranda. The series follows a woman who wants to demonstrate that you don't need everything that society tells you you need to be happy.
I can see your voice (fox)
Ken Jeong's hosts and executives produce this new reality competition series that features contestants trying to tell the good and bad singers without hearing their voices.
