The woman claims that Tristan Thompson fathered her baby and has an S * x tape with him!

A woman claims that Tristan Thompson fathered her baby, but says she believes Khloe Kardashian helped him falsify the negative DNA test result.

The woman posted a detailed message that was obtained by Gossip of the City, where she alleges they had quietly undergone a DNA test in January of this year. But he also says he suspects that the test was compromised because he chose his own DNA specialist, who may be related to the Kardashians.

According to the woman, Tristan agreed to take a second DNA test. She says she was "100% alone with him and he knows that's why he took the exam,quot; and that she has a sex tape of her oral sex on Tristan and "also other shit,quot;.

She alleges that the people were bought and that the Kardashians and that she has a lot of dirt from Khlo's baby.