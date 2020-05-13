The Truth About Those Slaps: 15 Monster Secrets

When she got the Mother in law script, Jane Fonda I hadn't been in a movie in 15 years. His most recent film was in the 1990s. Stanley and Iris, after which she married the media mogul and the founder of CNN Ted Turner and quickly retired from acting. In a CNN interview in 2013, Fonda recalled that Turner told him on his second date: "& # 39; If this is going to work, you're going to have to give up your career. & # 39; I'm thinking, this is a bit early in the relationship for that. " The conversation moved on to other things and then Turner came back with, "I just realized that you're not going to give up your career until you win an Oscar." I said, 'Ted, I have two' "

"I was planning to do it anyway," he insisted, "so it was part Ted and part I wanted, too."

In 2005, she told LiveAboutDotCom about her decision to retire from acting 15 years earlier: "She had become agony. I was not happy inside as a woman and I refused and disconnected from my emotions." I lived with will power and it is very difficult to be creative when you live with will power. My last two or three movies were just agony and I said, I don't want to be afraid anymore. Then I met Ted Turner and I didn't. "I do not have to,quot;.

After divorcing in 2001, "I was celibate for seven years," Fonda shared with Forbes in 2011, "and I found out I'm fine."

She and Turner remained friends, although, according to Fonda's 2005 memoirs, My life so farTurner was a serial cheat. Still, "it was really difficult to leave, I was 62 years old and I no longer had a career," Fonda reminded The New Yorker in 2018. "I didn't have to work, they were taking care of me. And yet I knew that if I stayed, I would never become who I should be as a complete person, as a true person. And I tried to explain it to him, but he really didn't understands ".