The story behind the Netflix Ibiza murder drama – Up News Info

The union of the creative brains behind two of Netflix's biggest international hits, The crown and Money heistIt certainly sounds like a striking proposal on paper. For Netflix, it was irresistible.

Left Bank Pictures chief Andy Harries and Alex Pina of Vancouver Media flew to Los Angeles in February 2018 to sell their vision of a sun-drenched, sepia-toned saga set in the stunning climates of the Balearic Islands.

Netflix was their first stop, with their reunion just a few weeks later. Money heist it had taken off like a rocket in the broadcast service. "They basically bought it in the room," recalls Harries.

Fast forward over two years and Netflix is ​​falling White lines This Friday, a 10-part series that tells the story of a British Ibiza DJ who was brutally murdered in the 1990s and his sister's investigation into his death 20 years later.

The drama not only takes place in two different periods in time, but also brings together two different countries in a riot of color and sound. Harries says it is one of his proudest achievements in his decades of making the best television drama.

"It is a true achievement to have brought these two companies together. It shows that you can do shows for the Spanish and English speaking public without any commitment," he explains.

The initial spark for the show was Narcos. Netflix's Pablo Escobar drama fueled Harries' ambition to create a series spanning Britain and Ibiza, the homeland of the Left Bank Pictures boss and his frequent holiday destination.

The folklore of English DJs who made the pilgrimage to the Spanish island in the 1990s resonated with Harries, as did the modernization of Ibiza and its more recent associations with crime and corruption.

Harries wanted a Spanish writer to realize this vision and an employee on the left bank pointed him towards Pina's initial work, which included locked, which was shown by Channel 4 in the UK. "I realized immediately that he was there as one of the greats," he recalls. Soon after, Harries was in Madrid.

Pina was a bit dubious about the project initially, believing it might resemble a complicated "anthropological experiment." But these concerns were quickly overcome by creative conversation and "in the end, it became very easy," he says. Harries adds: "We were excited about all this enthusiasm for collaborating together."

They assembled a writers' room of five Spanish writers and a bilingual writer in English. Pina would then write through the scripts and, finally, the scribe in English translated the relevant dialogue, knowing the nuances of the show.

“I hope that what people feel when they watch the program feels right. Spaniards speak colloquial Spanish appropriate in their natural rhythms and English is also perfectly natural, "says Harries.

White lines It had a Spanish and English casting director, who gave the piece a joint feeling with actors such as Daniel Mays and Laura Haddock who represent the British, and the Spanish cast that includes Belén López and Juan Diego Botto. Directors and DOPs also represented both nations. Harries compares him to a diplomatic envoy.

“This was (filmed) in the context of Brexit. We felt we were the last attempt to demonstrate that Britain should be part of Europe, ”he laughs.

The session ended in October and, although part of the post-production had to be completed remotely, White lines largely escaped the coronavirus pandemic. His arrival feels timely, with its expansive sun-drenched scenes and overpowering punctuation that will likely lead people away from their locked couches.

"It is like a window to oxygen," says Pina. Harries agrees: “The shows full of sun, full of light, full of beautiful landscapes are always important. This is a fantastic time (to launch). People cannot go to the Balearic Islands at this time and this is the best option. "

If the show does business for Netflix, it will return: Harries says it was originally intended as a three series returner. It's got all the right ingredients, and he and Pina are shaped when it comes to Netflix hits, though the Left Bank boss jokes that Money heist "Beaten The crown off the top "of the streamer graphics.

Since then, the crime drama has become stratospheric, and season 4 has been watched by 65 million households in 30 days. Pina calls it a "miracle" that shows that foreign writers can stand shoulder to shoulder with Americans. Season 5 is approaching, but Pina could not confirm any more series because "Netflix will put a bomb in my house."

With or without a bomb, Harries is certain that only a streamer would return to the level of international storytelling on display at White lines. "I don't think I ever thought that this would be possible without a global transmitter. That's what's changing on television, the ability to cross continents and make genuinely localized shows, but have great themes for a global audience," he says. .

White Lines premieres on Netflix on May 15.