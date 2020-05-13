The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Jorge Nava, celebrates his release from prison by posing against a sports car

Instagram

Model Anfisa Arkhipchenko's husband was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for serious crimes of possession and distribution of marijuana, but was released three months earlier.

Jorge Nava Finally he is a free man. Less than two years after being sentenced to two and a half years behind bars for serious crimes of possession and distribution of marijuana, the "90 day fiance"Star was released from jail early and is celebrating his new release with social media posts.

On Tuesday May 12, the husband separated from the Russian model Anfisa Arkhipchenko He shared three photos of him posing against a white Corvette sports car. She put on a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans for the occasion. "The sky is the limit [hand emoji sentence] #liberty", said its simple subtitle.

The 30-year-old television personality has also uploaded an Instagram Story video of him in the passenger seat of the car. In the background of the short clip, he could be heard tapping, "Honey, I'm home."

Jorge Nava took a walk after his release from prison

Nava began serving his prison sentence at the Arizona State Penitentiary Complex in September 2018, months after he was arrested for felonies for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and / or sell marijuana. Although initially scheduled for release in August, he was released from prison on Monday, May 11. It is currently under community supervision.

In early November 2019, Nava surprised many with her new look after shedding more than 125 pounds. Months later, he revealed that it was his drastic weight loss transformation that separated him and Arkhipchenko. Through her attorney, she said, "I think she was jealous of the attention she was receiving. The news about my weight loss did not sit well with her."

In late April, Nava spoke about being ready to find love once again when he is released from prison. "I just have to fix my life and make sure I'm good as a person before I can give something to someone else," he shared during an episode of "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined." She later admitted to learning of Arkhipchenko's relationship with her boyfriend, Leo Assaf, via the Internet.