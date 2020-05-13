The Selfridge Air National Guard will fly today. Here's The Map, Times – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A day after the Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit, frontline workers will be honored with another display in the sky Wednesday by the Michigan Air National Guard.

It is slated to occur on Wednesday afternoon from Novi at 2:58 p.m. and ends at Chesterfield Township at 3:33 p.m.

Wing 127 of the Michigan Air National Guard says locations and hours are subject to change due to weather and operational considerations.

