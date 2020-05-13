The Real Housewives of Garcelle Beauvais of Beverly Hills: Interview

%MINIFYHTML4a6136bb324d6c2501699d6c9ed940a317%

While Garcelle Beauvais is clearly a professional on camera, she is still getting used to having them in her home. "That has always been my sanctuary," he tells Up News Info.. "And you forget very quickly that they are there, which is not good." But it is good for drama.

The newest face in The real housewives of Beverly HillsBeauvais bears the weight of being the first woman of color to join the show. "I didn't want to get into anybody's conception of what a black woman in Beverly Hills should be," she says. "My main concern was to appear as me, not as people wanted me to be, not as what people expected me to be."

%MINIFYHTML4a6136bb324d6c2501699d6c9ed940a318%

Fans of RHOBH You will notice that you are close to your co-stars Denise Richards, Erica Girardi; She says that she and her friend Lisa Rinna are finding out what their relationship is like now. Outside Housewives, Recently filmed Beauvais Coming 2 America, which she describes as "going to Wakanda, but in a different way," and launched her late night podcast. Going to bed with garcelle this month, featuring conversations with Beauvais and his circle of friends. "We will talk about anything: relationships, sex, how we are going to get out in this quarantine time," she says.

In the video above, Beauvais reflects on his early days in Hollywood, sexuality and its authenticity on and off camera.