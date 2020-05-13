The Rams revealed new uniforms on Twitter, and NFL fans tore them apart.

If nothing else, at least the Rams are consistent.

%MINIFYHTML60390a7e9f21018971b3333f24b0f31817%

After an abrupt logo launch in March, Los Angeles received another round of criticism for its new uniforms. The Rams shared their new royal-royal, royal-yellow, and bone-bone color schemes for the 2020 NFL season on Wednesday.

It didn't take long for fans to start an avalanche of negative responses.

The hatred for the new uniforms was strong, but not entirely unanimous. Some fans fully agreed with the changes.

But even those who expressed satisfaction with the Los Angeles look were crushed.

And then there were the fans who tried (and failed) to convince themselves that they liked uniforms.

Hi Rams, have you ever heard of the expression "if it ain't broke, don't fix it?"

%MINIFYHTML60390a7e9f21018971b3333f24b0f31819%

