The Rams revealed new uniforms on Twitter, and NFL fans tore them apart.

If nothing else, at least the Rams are consistent.

%MINIFYHTML60390a7e9f21018971b3333f24b0f31817%

After an abrupt logo launch in March, Los Angeles received another round of criticism for its new uniforms. The Rams shared their new royal-royal, royal-yellow, and bone-bone color schemes for the 2020 NFL season on Wednesday.

MORE: Here's Why Todd Gurley Isn't Talking to Former Rams Teammates

It didn't take long for fans to start an avalanche of negative responses.

At least they will look good on their week 1 loss – Chase ✭ (@Hobs_Creation) May 13, 2020

Bahahaha you have to be kidding! Once again EPIC FAIL !!! GREAT JOKE !! – Michael Richards (@ m3745r) May 13, 2020

It is official that the Rams have the worst uniforms in the league. And that is saying something. – Ethan Dimitroff (@ethan_dimitroff) May 13, 2020

These are possibly the worst designs you could have chosen %MINIFYHTML60390a7e9f21018971b3333f24b0f31818% – Moh (@MohSanoop) May 13, 2020

Congratulations @AtlantaFalcons You no longer have the crown of the worst uniforms in the NFL. 🤢🤮 – SkolVikings72 (@ SkolVikings72) May 13, 2020

The hatred for the new uniforms was strong, but not entirely unanimous. Some fans fully agreed with the changes.

LET'S GOOOO THESE ARE FIRE – HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) May 13, 2020

But even those who expressed satisfaction with the Los Angeles look were crushed.

And then there were the fans who tried (and failed) to convince themselves that they liked uniforms.

Better than I thought, it's not good. Ehh Practically ruined the most iconic helmet in all sports, the first team with a logo on the helmet is now dead with a broken C. Maybe the Yankees will get rid of the stripes then NO – Rocky E Sizemore (@rockysiz) May 13, 2020

Hi Rams, have you ever heard of the expression "if it ain't broke, don't fix it?"