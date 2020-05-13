The protagonists of HGTV ‘Love It Or List It’ Eric Eremita speaks COVID-19 – Update – Up News Info

TO UPDATE: Eric Eremita, the popular HGTV contractor Love it or make a list and Brother against brother, He is recovering from the coronavirus and details for the first time what happened in his battle with the disease.
Eremita, 51, was in a New York hospital for three weeks, two of them with a ventilator. He tells People magazine that he had no underlying conditions, but he started developing a high fever, then developed vertigo and lost focus.
"To me, I'm a guy who does things accurately," Eremita said. "I'm a contractor, so for me, an eighth of an inch makes a difference. When I couldn't focus on things, I knew something was wrong."
Eremita and his wife, who also developed symptoms, were quarantined on separate floors of their home, and their three children remained in the basement. His efforts to obtain an immediate test for the coronavirus were futile.
"They didn't contact us and I started to get worse and worse," he said. When it started to turn blue, his wife called an ambulance.
Related story
& # 39; Celebrity IOU & # 39; renewed for season 2 by HGTV
"I got to the hospital and, believe it or not, it's a bit fuzzy from that moment until I woke up from the fan," said Eremita. After two weeks, they removed the ventilator and transferred him to the ICU. There, he was able to Facetime with family and coworkers, and gradually regained some strength.
"They call me his miracle," says Eremita. “No one else in the hospital I was in that had a ventilator came out alive. I will be honest with you, you made me very, very humble, and you reminded me of appreciating life. "
While Eremeita is alive, he is not out of the forest. You are receiving therapy to learn how to walk again. You are also taking antibiotics to help with pneumonia that you contracted after the virus.
"Every day is getting better," he says. “They told me that I would not walk without a walker, but now I walk well. They hit me a little bit, but I'm the boy back. "
EARLIER: Eric Eremita, the contractor who plays the lead role of designer Hilary Farr in the popular HGTV video Love it or make a list show, he has been discharged from Staten Island University Hospital in New York after being successfully treated by COVID-19.
Eremita posted a video Thursday with hospital staff cheering him on as he walked out on a gurney.
"It is very difficult to believe that I am on my way home after almost 30 days in the hospital," Eremita wrote. “THE POWER OF PRAYER IS REALLY STRONG! Thousands of novenas and prayers were prayed daily!
Eremita did not have an easy time in her battle with the disease. He spent time on a ventilator and now has to undergo therapy to learn how to walk again.
Eremita called the hospital staff "ANGELES" who took care of me and gave me back my life! "
A popular part of Love it or make a list, Lorewalker is tasked with taking Farr's vision of renewal and turning it into reality. Often along the way, you will encounter a few issues (mold, a pipeline, or code breaches) that can lead Farr into a whirlwind of drama before the issue is resolved, usually by owners coughing up more money.
Eremita also appeared on the HGTV series, Brother against brother, where Jonathan and Drew Scott came face to face. Eremita was in "Team Drew". That led to the Love it or list it Curro.
%MINIFYHTMLbc23f6b63d2ab175e65b8d5d88e506b817%%MINIFYHTMLbc23f6b63d2ab175e65b8d5d88e506b818%