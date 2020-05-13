The protagonists of HGTV ‘Love It Or List It’ Eric Eremita speaks COVID-19 – Update – Up News Info

TO UPDATE: Eric Eremita, the popular HGTV contractor Love it or make a list and Brother against brother, He is recovering from the coronavirus and details for the first time what happened in his battle with the disease. %MINIFYHTMLbc23f6b63d2ab175e65b8d5d88e506b815%

Eremita, 51, was in a New York hospital for three weeks, two of them with a ventilator. He tells People magazine that he had no underlying conditions, but he started developing a high fever, then developed vertigo and lost focus.

"To me, I'm a guy who does things accurately," Eremita said. "I'm a contractor, so for me, an eighth of an inch makes a difference. When I couldn't focus on things, I knew something was wrong."

Eremita and his wife, who also developed symptoms, were quarantined on separate floors of their home, and their three children remained in the basement. His efforts to obtain an immediate test for the coronavirus were futile.

"They didn't contact us and I started to get worse and worse," he said. When it started to turn blue, his wife called an ambulance.

"I got to the hospital and, believe it or not, it's a bit fuzzy from that moment until I woke up from the fan," said Eremita. After two weeks, they removed the ventilator and transferred him to the ICU. There, he was able to Facetime with family and coworkers, and gradually regained some strength.

"They call me his miracle," says Eremita. “No one else in the hospital I was in that had a ventilator came out alive. I will be honest with you, you made me very, very humble, and you reminded me of appreciating life. "

While Eremeita is alive, he is not out of the forest. You are receiving therapy to learn how to walk again. You are also taking antibiotics to help with pneumonia that you contracted after the virus.

"Every day is getting better," he says. “They told me that I would not walk without a walker, but now I walk well. They hit me a little bit, but I'm the boy back. "

