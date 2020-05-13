The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

FRANKFURT – Some automakers may emerge stronger, others too weak to survive on their own. The factories will close. The pressure to go electric could become more intense.
People can travel less now that they have found out how much they can do from home. Or they may travel more by car to avoid fighting others on crowded buses and trains.
The auto industry was preparing for a brutal year even before the coronavirus left factories, closed dealerships, and sent sales into a freefall. Now, things are about to get really Darwinian: The industry is expected to realign itself so that it can have a profound effect on the eight million people worldwide who work for vehicle manufacturers.
Car sales in the European Union took nearly a decade to recover from the recession that started in 2008. The US market took about five years to recover, but sales have been stable since 2015. Explosive growth in China It initially helped offset, but the market has been in decline since 2018. As Volkswagen, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, and other companies slowly restart their assembly lines, people working in the auto business begin to reflect on the repercussions of this crisis.
"We should not be overly optimistic and expect that in 2021 everything will return to normal as if nothing had happened." Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler, told reporters during a recent conference call. The pandemic, he said, "will probably have a big effect on the economy and we have to prepare."
Here's a look at what to expect.
Factory closings and labor conflicts.
Automakers worldwide had at least 20 percent more factory capacity than they needed before the coronavirus hit, analysts say. That idle manufacturing space cost them money without producing any benefits. As sales drop further, closing underutilized plants can be a matter of survival.
"Some of those big plants in Europe are really going to have a hard time," said Peter Wells, director of the Cardiff Business School's Automotive Industry Research Center in Wales. The march will be especially difficult for companies that make smaller cars, which tend to be less profitable, such as Fiat, Renault or Volkswagen's SEAT brand.
"It's more about politics than economics," Wells said.
In one example of the type of fighting to come, workers closed a Nissan plant in Barcelona just two days after it opened in early May, demanding that the Japanese company pledge to maintain its presence in Spain.
Electric cars could come sooner (maybe).
Electric car sales have been surprisingly resilient even as the blockades destroyed gasoline and diesel vehicle sales.
In April, the locks also hit electric cars, with sales falling 31 percent, according to Schmidt's estimate. But that was nothing compared to the total car market in Europe, which plunged by 80 percent.
It is unclear whether the increase in electric car sales is a trend or a quirk. Many of the electric vehicles registered earlier this year had been ordered before, Schmidt said. Automakers may have taken their time to deliver cars that were purchased in 2019, so the vehicles would help meet the stricter EU limits on carbon dioxide emissions that went into effect in 2020.
Automakers may not be as motivated to sell electric cars in the coming months. They will be tempted to push S.U.V.s, which make much bigger profits and are easier to sell now that fuel prices have fallen.
Much will depend on government incentives and regulations. Europe and China are doing more to promote electric cars than the United States under the Trump administration. Battery-powered cars are even more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles. In a recession, fewer people may be able to pay without subsidies.
"Especially in this period, they are looking to sell the most profitable cars as long as they meet the targets," said Schmidt.
The big question is whether the crisis will change the types of cars that buyers want. People can emerge with a greater appreciation for the cleaner air that was a side effect of blockages. They may be more willing to invest in a vehicle that does not produce tailpipe emissions.
"I could never breathe such clean air in Torino," said Silvio Pietro Angori, executive director of the Italian auto design firm Pininfarina, which is located in the Italian automotive capital. I think: ‘Wow, that's great. How can I keep it? "
An opening for new companies.
The turmoil in the market could be good for Electric car startups like Byton and Lucid, which have mushroomed after Tesla proved that it was possible to challenge traditional automakers. New companies have the opportunity to attack the market while established companies are struggling.
"The spaces in the market could open up a little bit," Wells said. "Once fractures start to arise, things start to happen."
Get them while they are cheap.
Few sectors receive less investor love than vintage automakers. Renault shares, for example, have fallen 70 percent in the past year, and the stock market values the company at just € 5.7bn, or $ 6.2bn. (Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Elon Musk are worth far more as individuals than Renault with its 180,000 workers and 3.8 million car sales last year.)
There may be a group of investors who are willing to overlook the high risk and low returns of car manufacturing. Chinese investors could see fund valuations as an opportunity to establish themselves on the mainland.
Geely Holding, a Hangzhou-based automaker, set a precedent when it bought Volvo Cars from Ford in 2010. Geely also owns 8 percent of Volvo AB, a Swedish truck maker that is separate from the automaker. Geely President Li Shufu owns almost 10 percent of Daimler. Chinese automaker BAIC Group owns another 5 percent of Daimler.
Further incursions by Chinese investors are sure to meet political resistance. Germany is expected to pass legislation facilitating the blocking of foreign acquisitions. France has passed similar legislation and has significant dominance over Renault because it owns 15 percent of the shares.
But foreign investment may be welcome if it helps preserve jobs. Geely has revived Volvo Cars and the region around its base of operations in Goteborg, Sweden.
Pair or perish.
Automakers will face even more pressure to spread the cost of developing electric cars and other new technologies. Existing associations, such as the one between Volkswagen and Ford Motor to develop autonomous driving software could be expanded.
"It is quite likely that we will see former enemies or former competitors begin to team up," said Axel Schmidt, senior managing director at consulting firm Accenture, which focuses on the auto industry.
These alliances, while crucial, are difficult to manage. Renault has struggled to overcome tensions with its longtime partner, Nissan.
Rethink globalization.
The pandemic exposed how interconnected the world is and how closing a factory in one part of the world can shut down an assembly line in a different hemisphere.
"What we are all learning, and I speak to many managers and CEOs in Germany, is that we all have to rethink our logistics and supply chains," said Olaf Berlien, CEO of Osram, a German manufacturer of car lighting products. and other uses.
"Due to the price pressure we are all under, we took the cheapest supplier anywhere in the world that it could have been," Berlien said. "We underestimated the provider that was around the corner."
Others are not so sure that automakers are more willing to buy local products. Mr. Källenius de Daimler said supply chains were already built to withstand disruption and had been well maintained during the crisis. Not a single Mercedes was left unbuilt due to a supply chain problem, he said.
"It would not come too quickly to the conclusion that we have to regionalize supply chains," said Källenius. “The globalization that we have achieved in the last 20 years has led to huge productivity gains. I would see that it is a mistake to get away from that. "