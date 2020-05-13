The pandemic will permanently change the auto industry

Car sales in the European Union took nearly a decade to recover from the recession that started in 2008. The US market took about five years to recover, but sales have been stable since 2015. Explosive growth in China It initially helped offset, but the market has been in decline since 2018. As Volkswagen, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, and other companies slowly restart their assembly lines, people working in the auto business begin to reflect on the repercussions of this crisis.