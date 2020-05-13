The number of victims of COVID-19 at a skilled nursing facility in central California rises to fourteen – Up News Info San Francisco

TURLOCK (Up News Info SF) – More than a dozen people have died from COVID-19 at a skilled nursing facility in Turlock, in one of the deadliest outbreaks in a nursing home in Northern California.

Officials at the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported three deaths at the facility Tuesday, bringing the total to fourteen people who have now died of the coronavirus.

About 149 patients and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Covenant Care, the center's owner company.

In a statement, Covenant Care said separate wings were established to keep patients negative or positive for COVID-19 separate, and that they are conducting rigorous testing.

"We also want to offer our deepest gratitude to our community partners who have provided supplies, tested and collaborated with our facilities and staff to provide the best care and treatment for our residents."

According to health authorities, nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in California have been linked to nursing homes.